Western Cape Agriculture on Chelsea Flower Show in London

Following a partnership between Cape Flora SA (CFSA) and the Western Cape Government, CFSA Board Member and Managing Director of De Fynne Nursery near Paarl, Jacky Goliath will be flying the flag for both upcoming and commercial cut flower producers of South Africa at the Chelsea Flower Show which opens in London today, 21 May 2024.

This international flower show, hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society, is internationally acclaimed and attracts thousands of international visitors annually.

South African fynbos displays have won 37 gold medals since 1976 when it participated for the first time and is the favourite of many flower enthusiasts.

Jacky Goliath said, “The South African team and our products have been well received. Being part of the team and working with our national plants is just so exciting. Everyone is excited to see South Africa back at the show.”

“South African products stand out so nicely. It is an honour to represent South Africa.”

South Africa’s exhibit at Chelsea will showcase the diversity of the Cape Floral Kingdom.

Fynbos cut flowers are one of the Western Cape’s income-generating export products. Cape flora accounts for 90% of South Africa's cut flower exports and provides income to many communities in rural areas.

In 2023, fresh-cut flowers performed better than dried flowers on the global export markets and were valued at R85 billion compared to R10 billion for dried flowers.

Focusing on South Africa, fresh-cut flowers also performed better than dried flowers on the export markets and were valued at R932 million compared to R98 million for dried flowers in 2023.

According to the manager of Cape Flora, Mrs Karien Bezuidenhout, the growth of the export market has triggered modernisation and innovation within the industry.

Karien Bezuidenhout said, “This has led to higher product quality which has benefitted sales in domestic and international markets. The growing demand for high-quality fynbos products in international markets is welcomed, providing livelihoods for stakeholders and communities within the South African fynbos industry.”

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer, welcomed the news of South Africa’s participation.

Minister Meyer said, “Our participation in the event will showcase the unique fynbos of the Western Cape, and with the potential increase in the export of fynbos cut-flowers, more jobs will be created and both commercial and new farmers will benefit.”

