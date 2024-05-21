Minister Naledi Pandor sends condolences following the passing of Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has expressed her deepest sympathy and condolences to the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the shocking and sad news of the passing of her counterpart, HE Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, yesterday, 19 May 2024.

Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is reported to have passed on in a helicopter crash, together with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and other members of their delegation.

Minister Pandor conveys her sincere condolences to the colleagues and family of Dr Amir-Abdollahian, wishing them comfort and solace.

Minister Pandor co-hosted together with the late Dr Amir Abdollahian the 15th Session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation between the Republic of South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran held in Pretoria on 10 August 2023 and the late Dr Amir Abdollahian also paid a courtesy call on HE President Ramaphosa on that occasion.

The Ministers also met several times on the margins of multilateral forums, including during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meetings in 2023.

Minister Pandor remembers the late Dr Amir Abdollahian as a brilliant and astute counterpart whose presence will be deeply missed.