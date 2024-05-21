Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Graduates 26 Special Agents

On Friday, May 17, Governor Bill Lee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays presented badges to 26 new Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agents in a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville.

“We are grateful that Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly continue to invest and support public safety,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “I commend each Special Agent for their desire and willingness to serve, secure, and protect Tennesseans.”

As of today, 83 out of 95 counties have a Special Agent assigned since funding became available on July 1, 2023. This marks significant progress towards Governor Lee’s goal of having a Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agent assigned to all 95 counties in Tennessee.