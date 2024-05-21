Dual neutrophil subsets exacerbate or suppress inflammation in tuberculosis via IL-1{beta} or PD-L1

As neutrophils shape the fate and full development of granulomas during TB disease, we revisited the role of these heterogeneous plastic cells ( 17 , 18 ) during mycobacterial infection. We compared the recruitment and functions of neutrophil subsets during infection with the avirulent live vaccine BCG and the two virulent Mtb strains, H37Rv (L4, laboratory-adapted) and HN878 (L2, Beijing prototype). We used the IFN-γR −/− mouse model, in which extensive neutrophil-driven inflammation was described ( 24 ) before distinct subsets were known. We also analyzed the potential for inflammasome-dependent mature IL-1β production by neutrophils in vitro, as well as in vivo, taking advantage of a new mouse model in which caspase-1–dependent IL-1β secretion is specifically abrogated in neutrophils ( 25 ). We provide evidence that distinct subsets play opposite roles in TB pathophysiology by contributing to IL-1β–driven inflammation in the lungs or regulating neutrophilia via the immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-L1.

IL-1β is a cornerstone cytokine in TB. It is essential for constraining Mtb infection in the early stages, as unequivocally demonstrated in mouse models, but may also become deleterious at later stages of the full-blown adaptive immune response. Cross-regulatory pathways of IL-1β production during TB include that of type I IFN, which directly down-regulates pro-IL-1β gene transcription ( 19 ). Bioactive IL-1β needs to be processed from immature pro-IL-1β via inflammasome assembly, to which macrophages (MPs) are the major contributor. In vitro, in response to Mtb infection, bone marrow–derived MPs assemble the NLRP3 inflammasome and activate caspase-1 to trigger canonical inflammasome activation and the release of mature IL-1β ( 20 ). Beyond MPs, recent studies suggest a role of NLRP3 inflammasome–dependent IL-1β production by neutrophils in vivo ( 21 ). However, the contribution of neutrophils to IL-1β production during TB appears to be much less than that of MPs ( 22 ) and it is assumed that caspase-1–independent mechanisms account for pro-IL-1β cleavage by these cells ( 23 ).

The hallmark of TB is the formation of granulomas in the lung; in these organized pluricellular structures, a delicate balance between the containment of Mtb replication and host inflammation takes place. The fate of Mtb, from eradication to active multiplication, may vary depending on the granuloma microenvironment, where multiple immune mechanisms are at play to maintain or disrupt immunoregulation ( 11 ). Among innate cells, neutrophils play dual roles in TB ( 12 ). At early stages, they halt Mtb infection and shape early formation of the TB granuloma ( 13 , 14 ). At later stages, their highly destructive arsenal is critical for TB reactivation; they represent the first expectorated cells of active TB patients ( 15 ). In the mouse, we have shown that neutrophils reach the lungs in two waves during the establishment of the immune response, with the adaptive wave playing no role in Mtb growth restriction ( 16 ). There is now extensive evidence that neutrophils represent a heterogeneous and plastic cellular compartment ( 17 ). Some neutrophils are endowed with classical phagocytic and pathogen-killing functions, whereas others are able to cross-talk with a variety of immune cells, taking full part in the adaptive immune response ( 12 ). In this context, we have recently characterized a new subset of regulatory neutrophils that can be functionally distinguished from classic neutrophils in healthy cattle and mice by their ability to suppress T-cell proliferation ( 18 ). Despite the recognized role of neutrophils in TB, the potential role of this new subset has not been explored yet.

After infection with Mtb, most people do not develop immediate signs of disease but may remain latently infected for decades. During this period, a status quo between the host and the bacilli involves several immune mechanisms to regulate host defense and inflammation. The role of the programmed death 1/programmed death ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) axis in restricting T-cell function has been recently highlighted. Blockade of these immune checkpoints has brought considerable progress to cancer treatment in recent years ( 5 ). However, concerns are now emerging about an increase in active TB cases after such treatment ( 5 , 6 ). Experimentally Mtb-infected PD-1–deficient mice quickly die ( 7 ) because of the detrimental overproduction of pathogenic IFN-γ by CD4 + T cells in the lung parenchyma ( 8 ). Mtb-infected rhesus macaques treated with anti-PD-1 develop exacerbated disease, which is linked to caspase-1 activation ( 9 ). Inherited PD-1 deficiency in humans is linked to decreased self-tolerance and anti-mycobacterial immunity ( 10 ).

Tuberculosis (TB) is among the principal causes of death because of infectious diseases in the world. This situation was worsened by the recent burden imposed on healthcare systems by the COVID-19 crisis, which severely affected TB management programs ( 1 ). Almost all human cases of TB are due to Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). The first laboratory strain sequenced in 1998 by Cole et al was H37Rv ( 2 ). It was long believed that genetic diversity among Mtb strains was limited. The recent development of whole-genome sequencing uncovered the complex geographical distribution of nine different phylogenetic lineages (L) of Mtb circulating in different regions of the world ( 3 ). The L2 and L4 strains are the most highly distributed worldwide, with the L2 strain dominating in East Asia, with high transmission rates. Most experimental TB pathophysiology studies have been conducted using the laboratory-adapted L4 strain H37Rv. However, strains from different lineages induce different pathological spectra in humans and animal models ( 4 ). HN878, the prototype L2 “Beijing” hypervirulent strain, causes an exacerbated immunopathology. However, the immune mechanisms underlying such severe disease are not fully understood.

[MHC-II + , PD-L1 high ] regulatory neutrophils harvested on day 21 from the lungs of BCG-infected C57BL/6 WT mice were transferred into IFN-γR −/− mice that were infected with H37Rv 18 d earlier. The control groups were C57BL/6 WT mice and mock-treated IFN-γR −/− mice. (A, B) Percentage of live neutrophils for each subset and CD3 T cells in the three groups (B) Number (Log 10 ) of CFUs for each animal. (C, D, E) Cell recruitment to and cytokine production in the lung tissue were analyzed on day 21. The number of (C) CD8 and (D) CD4 T cells was analyzed by flow cytometry, and (E) TNF production was analyzed by ELISA in lung tissue homogenates. Data from one experiment, n = 4–5. Data are presented as individual data points and medians. ∗P < 0.05 by the Mann–Whitney test.

C56BL/6 WT or IFN-γR -/- mice were infected with H37Rv and the lungs harvested on day 21 for analysis. (A, B) Neutrophil subsets were analyzed by flow cytometry for (A) MHC-II and (B) PD-L1 surface expression. (C) Percentage of neutrophils expressing PD-L1 on the surface among the two MHC-II - and MHC-II + neutrophil subsets in the two mouse groups. (D, E) On day 21, MHC-II - and MHC-II + neutrophil subsets were enriched by magnetic beads from the lungs of the two groups of mice and mixed with OT-II cells. (D, E) Percentage of OT-II splenocyte proliferation and (E) IFN-γ production in the presence of each neutrophil subset calculated based on the response of OT-II splenocytes to the Ova peptide only. (F) Schematic representation of the transfer of [MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] regulatory neutrophils purified from the lungs of BCG-infected WT mice into IFN-γR −/− mice infected with H37Rv 18 d before. The three H37Rv-infected groups harvested on day 21 were WT control mice and IFN-γR −/− mice that were mock-treated or to which WT regulatory neutrophils were transferred. (G, H) Representative section of hematoxylin/eosin lung staining for each group and (H) the percentage of lung surface occupied by lesions analyzed. (I, J, K, L, M, N, O) Cells were analyzed by flow cytometry to determine the number of (I) CD45 + total leukocytes, (J) Ly-6G + total neutrophils, (K) T cells, and (L) MHC-II - inflammatory neutrophils. (M) Comparison of the PD-L1 mean fluorescence intensity on MHC-II + regulatory neutrophils between the three groups analyzed by flow cytometry. (N, O) IL-1β and (O) IFN-γ production measured in lung tissue homogenates by ELISA. (A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O) Histograms are representative of two independent experiments, n = 6 or 4; (C) pooled data from two independent experiments, n = 10; (D, E) pooled data from two independent experiments (n = 4); (G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O) data from one experiment, n = 4–5. Data are presented as individual data points and medians ((H), with range). ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (C, D, E) and the Mann–Whitney test (G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O).

C56BL/6 WT or IFN-γR −/− mice were infected with H37Rv and the lungs harvested on day 21 for analysis. (A) Number (Log 10 ) of CFUs for each animal. (B, C) Representative section of hematoxylin/eosin lung staining for each group and (C) mean percentage of lung surface occupied by lesions. (D) Cells were analyzed by flow cytometry, and the number of CD45 + total leukocytes, Ly-6G + total neutrophils, and MHC-II − and MHC-II + neutrophil subsets was compared between the two groups of mice. (E, F, G) Cytokine production was analyzed by ELISA in lung tissue homogenates. (H, I) Gene expression of a panel of 48 genes in the lungs was assessed by Fluidigm BioMark. (H) mRNA expression was normalized to the expression of three housekeeping genes and to the uninfected group to calculate the ΔΔCt. Principal component analysis was performed on the ΔΔCt values. The two first dimensions of the Principal component analysis plot are depicted. (I) Dot plot represents the normalized expression of significantly deregulated genes expressed as a normalized rate to compare the C56BL/6 WT and IFN-γR −/− mice. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I) Data are presented as the mean of n = 5–7 mice per group; (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) pooled data from two independent experiments; (G, H) analysis of one experiment. Graphs are presented as individual data points and medians ((C), median with range). (G) Data are presented as the mean of n = 6 mice per group. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test ((D), neutrophil subsets).

Mendelian inherited susceptibility to mycobacteria involves IFN-γR and its signaling cascade ( 33 ). IFN-γR −/− mice are extremely susceptible to Mtb infection, and this is linked to strong recruitment and dysregulated cell death of neutrophils ( 24 ). We infected IFN-γR −/− mice with virulent H37Rv or avirulent BCG. We did not infect these extremely susceptible animals with hypervirulent HN878 for ethical reasons. As we did not observe any clinical condition in IFN-γR −/− mice infected with BCG (data not shown), we did not pursue neutrophil analysis in these animals. 3 wk after infection with H37Rv, we observed macroscopic lesions in the lungs and livers of IFN-γR −/− mice that were not seen in their WT counterparts (data not shown). As previously reported by Nandi and Behar ( 24 ), we observed more sustained viability of neutrophils in Mtb IFN-γR −/− mice as compared to the wild type, and this was true for both subsets ( Fig S4A ). The lungs of IFN-γR −/− mice showed 2.3 times more CFUs than those of WT mice ( Fig 6A ). In accordance with the high number of macroscopic lesions, histological analysis of the lungs of IFN-γR −/− -infected mice showed extensive, disorganized inflammatory cell infiltrates ( Fig 6B ). The total surface occupied by lesions was 2.6 times higher for the IFN-γR −/− than WT mice ( Fig 6C ). As expected ( 24 ), we observed twofold greater recruitment of total leukocytes to the lungs of IFN-γR −/− than WT mice ( Fig 6D ). This difference was mainly due to total neutrophils, which were 6.5 times more abundant in IFN-γR −/− than WT mice. The number of CD4 + T cells was also twofold higher in the lungs of IFN-γR −/− mice, whereas there was no difference in the number of CD8 + T cells ( Fig S4B ). Of note, inflammatory neutrophils represented 70% and regulatory neutrophils represented 30% of the total neutrophil influx in IFN-γR −/− mice ( Fig 6D ), whereas the neutrophil influx in WT controls was balanced between the inflammatory (41%) and regulatory (59%) subsets. The threefold higher level of IL-1β detected in the lungs of IFN-γR −/− than WT mice ( Fig 6E ) was consistent with the higher influx of inflammatory neutrophils. Higher inflammation was also indicated by the presence of 2.6 times more TNF ( Fig 6F ) and 1.7 times more IL-6 ( Fig 6G ) in the lungs of IFN-γR −/− than WT mice. The lung tissue from the two mouse strains showed highly different transcriptional profiles in response to H37Rv infection ( Fig 6H ). Genes such as Cxcl1, Cxcr1, Cxcr2, Mmp7, Mmp8, Mmp9, Mpo, and S100a8 were more highly expressed in IFN-γR −/− than WT mice ( Fig 6I ). Many genes, such as Ilr1 and Ilr2, which are highly expressed during inflammation, including by the neutrophils themselves, were also more highly expressed in IFN-γR −/− than WT mice. In contrast, the expression of type I IFN–related genes was higher in WT than IFN-γR −/− mice.

After BCG instillation, total leukocyte numbers in the lungs were not significantly different between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice ( Fig S3D ), which correlated with no difference in IL-1β production. In response to H37Rv, total lung leukocyte numbers were 24% lower for MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than for the MRP8 WT Csp1 flox controls ( Fig 5D ). In response to HN878, the decrease was 46%. This result confirms the direct role of neutrophilic Nlrp3 inflammasome activation in lung inflammation. Among leukocytes, 3.2 times fewer neutrophils ( Fig 5E ) were recruited to the lungs of MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice in response to H37Rv and 6.3 times fewer were recruited in response to HN878. In H37Rv-infected mice, we observed fivefold fewer inflammatory neutrophils in the lungs of MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice than the MRP8 WT Csp1 flox controls and approximately twofold—but not statistically significant—fewer regulatory neutrophils ( Fig 5F ). On the contrary, in HN878-infected mice, the number of inflammatory neutrophils was 16 times lower in MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice, whereas the number of regulatory neutrophils was only 2.3 times lower ( Fig 5F ). Thus, the absence of neutrophilic inflammasome activation had a greater impact on inflammatory neutrophils than regulatory neutrophils, which was even more marked in response to HN878 infection. Again, we observed a much lower expression of PD-L1 on the surface of regulatory neutrophils in response to HN878 (MFI 2256) than H37Rv infection (MFI 6158) ( Fig S3E ). However, the levels were similar in MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice, indicating that the ability of inflammatory neutrophils to produce IL-1β did not have an impact on the PD-L1 expression of regulatory neutrophils. CD4 T-cell numbers were 2.7 times lower for MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice in response to H37Rv and 2.3 times lower in response to HN878 ( Fig 5G ). There was no statistically significant difference in the recruitment of other CD11b pos cells in the lung between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice in response to H37Rv or HN878 ( Fig 5H ). Despite the greater impact on cell recruitment on day 21 after infection with HN878, we did not observe morphological differences in lung lesions between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice ( Fig 5I ), and the surface area occupied by lesions was not statistically different at that time point ( Fig 5J ).

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I) MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice were infected with H37Rv or HN878 and the lungs harvested at 21 d. (A) IL-1β production quantified by ELISA in lung tissue homogenates. (B) Number (Log 10 ) of CFUs for each animal. (C) Differential gene expression of a panel of 48 genes between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice infected with H37Rv or HN878. The dot plot represents the normalized expression of significantly deregulated genes expressed as a normalized rate to compare the two groups. (D, E, F, G, H) Cells were analyzed by flow cytometry, and the number of (D) CD45 + total leukocytes, (E) Ly-6G + total neutrophils, (F) MHC-II - and MHC-II + neutrophil subsets, (G) CD4 + T cells, and (H) other CD11b + cells was compared between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice. (I) Representative section of hematoxylin/eosin lung staining for each group. (J) Total lung surface occupied by lesions in lung sections from MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice. Data are presented as individual data points and medians. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I) n = 5–7 mice per group; (A, B, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) two independent experiments; (C) one experiment. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, B, C, D, E, G, H) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (F).

(A, B, C, D) MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice were infected with BCG and euthanized on day 21 for comparison of the response in the lungs (n = 5–6 mice per group). (A) IL-1β production quantified by ELISA in lung tissue homogenates. (B) Number (Log 10 ) of CFUs for each animal. (C) Expression of a set of 48 genes was quantified using a Fluidigm BioMark, and differential gene expression between the two mouse genotypes was normalized to uninfected controls and compared. Data are the median of n = 5–6 mice per group (two independent experiments). (D) Total CD45 + leukocytes analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice were infected with H37Rv or HN878 and the neutrophils analyzed in the lungs 21 d later. Mean fluorescence intensity of PD-L1 expression on the surface of the two lung neutrophil subsets. Data are presented as individual data points and medians.

Inflammatory neutrophils produced mature IL-1β after NLRP3 inflammasome assembly in vivo. We next addressed their contribution to IL-1β–mediated pathophysiology in MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice. We intranasally infected MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox littermates with avirulent BCG and the two virulent H37Rv and HN878 Mtb strains and analyzed their response in the lungs 3 wk later. We first observed that in response to BCG, IL-1β levels in whole lung tissue homogenates were low and comparable in MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox animals ( Fig S3A ). On the contrary, IL-1β production by the lungs was lower in MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than MRP8 WT Csp1 flox animals in response to the two virulent Mtb strains. Although the response to H37Rv in terms of the amount of IL-1β in the lungs of MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice was only 30% lower than that of MRP8 WT Csp1 flox control mice, it was reduced by 64% in response to HN878 ( Fig 5A ). Neutrophil-derived IL-1β had no impact on the number of CFUs after infection with BCG ( Fig S3B ), H37Rv, or HN878 ( Fig 5B ) at the time point examined. We next examined the differential lung gene expression profile between MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice after infection with BCG ( Fig S3C ) or the virulent Mtb strains ( Fig 5C ) on day 21. In response to the three strains, Cxcl5, a critical gene for neutrophil recruitment to the lungs ( 16 , 32 ), and Cxcl10 were more highly expressed when inflammatory neutrophils were able to produce IL-1β than when they were defective. In addition, HN878 induced higher transcription of Il-10 and Cxcr1 when inflammatory neutrophils were defective for IL-1β production.

All data (n = 6 mice per group, two independent experiments) were obtained for the lungs of C57BL/6 WT mice at 21 d post-infection with Mtb H37Rv or HN878. (A) Number of Mtb CFUs in the lungs. (B, C) Representative image of hematoxylin/eosin staining of lung sections for each infected group and (C) the mean percentage of lung surface occupied by lesions. (D) Differential gene expression between the two infected groups of a panel of 48 genes normalized against uninfected controls. The dot plot represents the normalized expression of significantly deregulated genes, expressed as the normalized rate to compare the two groups. Data are presented as the mean of n = 4 mice per group from one experiment. (E) Cytokine production as analyzed by ELISA in lung tissue homogenates. (F, G, H, I) Total neutrophils, (G) neutrophil subsets, (H) PD-L1 surface expression by MHC-II + neutrophils, and (I) percentage of PD-L1 pos among MHC + and MHC-II - neutrophils from the two groups measured by flow cytometry. (B) Data are presented as individual data points and medians ((B), median with range). (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H) Two independent experiments, n = 6 mice per group. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, B, C, D, E, F, H) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (G).

We next sought information on the role of the neutrophil subsets in TB pathophysiology by comparing lung infection by H37Rv and HN878 on day 21. The number of bacilli in the lungs was 1.1 log 10 higher ( Fig 4A ), and the lesions ( Fig 4B ) occupied 4.7 times more lung surface ( Fig 4C ) in HN878- than H37Rv-infected animals, in agreement with the hypervirulence of the Beijing strains ( 28 , 29 ). However, all mice were clinically stable until the end of our study, that is, day 21 (data not shown). An analysis of differentially expressed genes ( Fig 4D ) showed the higher expression of Sting1, Irf3, Ifnar1, and Ifnar2 from the type I IFN pathway in H37Rv- than HN878-infected animals. On the contrary, the expression of the neutrophil marker genes S100a8 and S100a9 was higher in the lungs of HN878- than those of H37Rv-infected mice. However, the genes involved in inflammasome assembly and the IL-1β production pathway were not distinctly induced by the two virulent Mtb strains. At the protein level, TNF, IFN-γ, and IL-1β levels were higher in the lungs of HN878 than those of H37Rv-infected mice ( Fig 4E ), in agreement with the strong inflammatory profile of the strain. On the contrary, levels of CXCL10, a promising biomarker of Mtb infection ( 30 ), were lower in HN878- than in H37Rv-infected mice, which could be linked to the type I IFN signature. Hypervirulence of HN878 is linked to strong neutrophilia ( 31 ). Indeed, HN878 induced higher recruitment of total neutrophils to the lungs than H37Rv ( Fig 4F ). Interestingly, the neutrophil influx was composed of 59% inflammatory and 41% regulatory neutrophils after H37Rv infection, whereas HN878 infection resulted in an opposite balance of 71% regulatory and 29% inflammatory neutrophils ( Fig 4G ). Moreover, infection with HN878 induced a mean MFI for PD-L1 on lung regulatory neutrophils that was 3.8 times lower than that for those of H37Rv-infected animals ( Fig 4H ) despite a similar frequency of PD-L1 expression among MHC-II pos neutrophils between the two strains ( Fig 4I ). Thus, HN878 was able to downmodulate PD-L1 expression on regulatory neutrophils.

As the immune inhibitory checkpoint PD-L1 is involved in T-cell suppression ( 26 ), we assessed its role in lung regulatory neutrophils recruited in response to mycobacterial infection. We separated regulatory from inflammatory neutrophils from the lungs of BCG- or Mtb H37Rv-infected mice on day 21 and tested their suppressive function ex vivo on splenocytes from OT-II mice ([ Fig S2E ] and [ 18 ]). Only the [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] regulatory neutrophils were able to decrease OT-II cell proliferation (by 50%, Fig 3H ) and IFN-γ production (by 87%, Fig 3I ). We observed similar levels of T-cell suppression by lung regulatory neutrophils obtained from BCG- ( Fig S2F ) or Mtb H37Rv-infected mice ( Fig 3H ). Moreover, the addition of the anti-PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab ( 27 ) to the wells with regulatory neutrophils obtained from H37Rv ( Fig 3H )- or BCG ( Fig S2F )-infected mice fully restored proliferation and IFN-γ production by OT-II cells. Thus, only regulatory neutrophils were able to dampen T-cell function and PD-L1 played a major role in this effect.

(A, B, C, D, E) C57BL/6 WT mice were infected with BCG and the lungs processed for the following analysis. (A) Kinetics of total lung neutrophils recruited to the lungs at days 1, 3, 10, and 21 post-infection assessed by flow cytometry ( Fig S2A for gating strategy). (B, C, D, E, F) Lung neutrophils were further characterized on day 21 post-infection. (B) Proportion of MHC-II + and MHC-II - neutrophils among total lung neutrophils. (C) Percentage of PD-L1 expression among neutrophils in each subset. (D) PD-L1 mean fluorescence intensity in each subset. (E) Single-cell RNAseq analysis of Ly-6G + neutrophils purified from a pool of lung cells from 10 mice. Identification of 11 cell clusters using the SEURAT package on Uniformed Manifold Approximation and Projections. Each dot represents one cell. Visualization of Itgam, Il-1b, Il-1R2, H2-Eb1, and H2-Ab1 gene expression in the clusters as analyzed by the SEURAT package. (F) Heatmap representation of differential gene expression between MHC-II - and MHC-II + neutrophils. (G) C57BL/6 WT mice were infected with Mtb H37Rv, and the mean fluorescence intensity of intracellular IL-1β was measured by flow cytometry in both MHC-II - and MHC-II + lung neutrophil subsets on day 21. (H) MHC-II - and MHC-II + neutrophil subsets were enriched by magnetic beads from the lungs of H37Rv-infected mice on day 21 and mixed with OT-II cells. The percentage of OT-II splenocyte proliferation in the presence of each neutrophil subset was calculated based on proliferation with the Ova peptide only. Neutrophils were treated for 1 h before incubation with anti-PD-L1 Ab (atezolizumab) or an isotype control. (I) IFN-γ production in supernatants of OT-II splenocytes measured by ELISA. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I) Pooled data from two independent experiments (n = 8–10 per group); (B, C, D) pooled data from two independent experiments (n = 8 per group); (E) one experiment, pool of 10 mice; (F) four cell sorting experiments were performed from a pool of five infected animals each time; (G, H, I) pooled data from two independent experiments (n = 4). Data are presented as individual data points and medians. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, B, C, D, G) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (H, I).

We recently discovered that [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − , PD-L1 lo ] neutrophils, akin to classic neutrophils, and [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] regulatory neutrophils circulate in blood as two functionally different subsets at the steady state in healthy mice and cattle. Only regulatory neutrophils are able to suppress T-cell proliferation ( 18 ). Thus, we first assessed the recruitment of these two neutrophil subsets to the lungs after intranasal infection with 5 × 10 6 CFUs of avirulent BCG. Surface MHC-II was used to discriminate between classic and regulatory neutrophils by flow cytometry ( Fig S2A ). As previously observed ( 16 ), total [CD45 + , CD11b hi ; Ly-6G hi, Ly-6C + ] neutrophils peaked in the lungs 21 d after BCG infection ( Fig 3A ), together with T cells. This cell population was composed of a balanced mix of [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − ] classic neutrophils and [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + ] regulatory neutrophils ( Fig 3B ), which showed similar morphology ( Fig S2B ). PD-L1 also clearly distinguished [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − , PD-L1 lo ] from [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] neutrophils ( Fig S2A ). Overall, 90% of [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + ] regulatory neutrophils were PD-L1 hi and 10% of [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − ] classic neutrophils were PD-L1 lo ( Fig 3C ). Moreover, the MFI of [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] neutrophils was 26 times higher than that of [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − , PD-L1 lo ] neutrophils ( Fig 3D ). We then performed single-cell RNAseq analysis of the total Ly-6G + neutrophil population purified from the lungs 21 d after BCG infection and observed distinct transcriptional profiles ( Fig 3E ). SEURAT software classified RNA expression into clusters numbered 0 to 10 ( Fig 3E , first panel) that formed two main groups: clusters 0, 2, 3, 4, and 5 formed part of one pool ( Fig 3E , right pool), whereas clusters 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 formed another ( Fig 3E , left pool). Of note, SingleR software, trained on the Immunologic Genome Project database of mRNA profiles, identified cells from the right pool as “neutrophils,” whereas cells from the left pool were identified as “monocytes/macrophages,” probably because of the expression of genes such as Mhc-II and Cd274 (encoding PD-L1). Certain genes, such as Itgam ( Fig 3E ), were similarly expressed in clusters from the two pools, in agreement with the neutrophil signature. However, the differential expression of the H2-Eb1 and H2-Ab1 genes from the MHC-II complex or Il1b and Il1r2 inflammatory genes clearly segregated between the two pools ( Fig 3E ). We confirmed the differential gene expression between classic and regulatory neutrophils by performing qRT–PCR targeting genes involved in general neutrophil-driven inflammation, as well as pro-IL-1β synthesis and inflammasome assembly. Mhc-II genes were expressed in regulatory neutrophils only ( Fig 3F ). We observed full differential clustering of the two subsets based on the expression of Il1b, Il1r2, Mmp9, Ifngr, Il18rap, and S100a9; the expression of all these genes was higher in [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − , PD-L1 lo ] classic neutrophils than [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + , PD-L1 hi ] regulatory neutrophils ( Fig 3F ). We separated the two subsets from H37Rv-infected mice using magnetic beads and observed higher Il1b and Ilr2 gene expression by classic than regulatory neutrophils ( Fig S2C ). We then analyzed intracellular mature IL-1β production in the lungs ex vivo by flow cytometry 3 wk after H37Rv infection ( Fig S2D ). The MFI for IL-1β was 25 times higher in [Ly-6G + , MHC-II − ] classic than [Ly-6G + , MHC-II + ] regulatory neutrophils ( Fig 3G ). Based on these data, we considered classic neutrophils to be “inflammatory” during mycobacterial infection, as documented by both their transcriptional profile and their ability to produce mature IL-1β in vivo.

(A) Gating strategy to identify and purify lung neutrophil subsets by flow cytometry. (B) May–Grünwald–Giemsa staining of the two cytocentrifuged neutrophil subsets separated by flow cytometry based on MHC-II surface expression from the lungs of BCG-infected mice. (C) Comparison of the level of the expression of the Il1b and Il1r2 genes between inflammatory MHC-II − and regulatory MHC-II + neutrophils from H37Rv-infected mouse lungs positively selected using magnetic beads. (D) Mean fluorescence intensity of intracellular mature IL-1β (Ab Rockland) measured by flow cytometry in the two neutrophil subsets from the lungs of C57BL/6 mice on day 21 after infection with H37Rv. (E) Schematic representation of the OT-II cell suppression assay used to measure regulatory neutrophil function. Splenocytes from OT-II mice carrying the T-cell receptor for the Ova 323–329 peptide are stimulated with this peptide and mixed with 99% pure MHC-II + or MHC-II − neutrophils sorted from syngeneic C57BL/6 mice at a ratio of 1 neutrophil/10 splenocytes. Proliferation was measured by the CyQUANT assay and IFN-γ production in the supernatants by ELISA after 3 d. Maximum (100%) T-cell proliferation and IFN-γ production by OT-II splenocytes were observed after the addition of the Ova peptide only. (F) Suppression of T-cell proliferation and IFN-γ production by the two neutrophil subsets sorted from the lungs of BCG-infected mice on day 21 and treated for 1 h with anti-PD-L1 Ab (atezolizumab) or an isotype control. (A, C, F) Images from one representative experiment of 10, (C) four positive magnetic selection experiments from a pool of five infected animals each time; (F) pooled data of two independent experiments (n = 4). Data are presented as individual data points and medians. ∗P < 0.05 and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (B) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (F).

(A, B, C) C57BL/6 mice were infected with 10 3 CFUs of Mtb H37Rv and neutrophils depleted by intraperitoneal administration of anti-Ly-6G or isotype control antibody on days 15, 17, and 19. Lungs were harvested on day 21 for analysis. (A) Total lung neutrophils were identified by flow cytometry as CD11b + Ly-6G + Ly-6C + cells (see Fig S2A for gating strategy). (B) Representative image of hematoxylin/eosin staining of lung sections. (C) Total lung surface occupied by lesions in lung sections from anti-Ly-6G or isotype control antibody-treated mice. (D, E, F) IL-1β production in the lung tissue from C57BL/6 mice or in the supernatants after overnight stimulation with LPS/nigericin of bone marrow neutrophils (E) or MPs (F) from MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice measured by ELISA. (G) IL-1β production in lung tissue from MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox or MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice 21 d post-infection with H37Rv measured by ELISA. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) One experiment, n = 4–5 mice per group; (E, F) two independent experiments, n = 4 mice; (G) data are representative of two independent experiments, n = 5−6 per group. Medians with ranges (C, E, F) and individual data points with medians for (A, D, G). ∗P < 0.05 and ∗∗P < 0.01 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, B, C, D) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (E, F).

We assessed the contribution of neutrophils to IL-1β production in vivo by infecting mice with virulent Mtb H37Rv and injecting the anti-Ly-6G antibody at the onset of recruitment of the second wave of neutrophils, that is, between days 17 and 21 ( 16 ). This treatment markedly reduced the number of neutrophils in the lungs ( Figs 2A and S2A for gating strategy). Lesions were more extensive in anti-Ly-6G than isotype-treated mice ( Fig 2B ), with a twofold greater total lung surface occupied by the lesions ( Fig 2C ). Production of IL-1β in the lung tissue of anti-Ly-6G–treated mice was 2.3-fold less than that in the lung tissue of mice injected with the isotype control antibody ( Fig 2D ). These data thus confirm the role of neutrophils in the formation of lung lesions during Mtb infection ( 12 ) and indicate their direct participation in IL-1β production in vivo. We confirmed this using the recently obtained MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mouse strain ( 25 ), in which IL-1β production is specifically abolished in neutrophils. We first validated this tool in vitro using purified neutrophils and bone marrow–derived MPs from MRP8 Cre+ Csp flox mice and their MRP8 WT Csp1 flox littermates stimulated with LPS and nigericin. As expected, neutrophils from MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice did not produce IL-1β, whereas MRP8 WT Csp1 flox neutrophils did ( Fig 2E ). In addition, MPs from MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox and MRP8 WT Csp1 flox mice equally produced IL-1β, as expected ( Fig 2F ). Next, we intranasally infected MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox mice and their MRP8 WT Csp1 flox littermates with Mtb H37Rv and observed significantly lower IL-1β production in the lungs of the MRP8 Cre+ Csp1 flox than those of the MRP8 WT Csp1 flox animals ( Fig 2G ). This result confirms the direct participation of neutrophils in IL-1β production after inflammasome assembly in the lungs in response to Mtb infection.

(A, B, C) Mature IL-1β produced by WT (A), Nlrp3 −/− , Csp1/11 −/− (B), Aim2 −/− , and Gsdmd −/− (C) bone marrow neutrophils was determined by ELISA after overnight stimulation with LPS/nigericin or infection with BCG (MOI 10) or Mtb (H37Rv or HN878, MOI 1). (D) Immunoblotting of pro-IL-1β, mature IL-1β, and GAPDH in supernatants and lysates from bone marrow neutrophils infected for 5 h with BCG (MOI 10 or 20) or stimulated with LPS/nigericin. (E) Mature IL-1β produced by WT bone marrow–derived MPs was determined by ELISA after overnight stimulation with LPS/nigericin or infection with BCG (MOI 10) or Mtb H37Rv (MOI 1). (A, B, C, D, E) Pooled data from three independent experiments, n = 6 mice; (B) data are representative of three independent experiments, n = 3; (C) data are representative of two independent experiments, n = 3; (D) data are representative of two independent experiments, n = pool of 10 mice; (E) pooled data from two independent experiments, n = 4. (A, B, C, E) Graphs show medians with ranges. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A, E) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (B, C).

(A, B) TNF produced by WT, Nlrp3 −/− , and Csp1/11 −/− bone marrow neutrophils determined by ELISA after overnight stimulation with LPS/nigericin or infection with BCG (MOI 10), Mtb H37Rv, or Mtb HN878 (MOI 1). (C) Mature IL-1β produced by WT, Csp1/11 −/− , or Csp11 −/− bone marrow neutrophils determined by ELISA after overnight infection with BCG MOI 10. (A, B, C) Pooled data from three independent experiments, n = 6 mice; (B) data are representative of three independent experiments, n = 3; (C) data are representative of two independent experiments, n = 3. Data are presented as medians with ranges. ∗P < 0.05, ∗∗P < 0.01, and ∗∗∗P < 0.001 by the Mann–Whitney test (A) and the non-parametric Fisher–Pitman permutation test (B, C).

We infected neutrophils from mouse bone marrow with the avirulent vaccine strain BCG and the virulent H37Rv and HN878 Mtb strains. Different MOIs for the BCG (10:1) virulent Mtb (1:1) were used to preserve neutrophil viability. This induced a comparable release of TNF ( Fig S1A ). Neutrophils also released mature IL-1β in response to infection by all strains ( Fig 1A ), albeit to a lesser extent than after LPS plus nigericin stimulation. We next prepared neutrophils from the bone marrow of various genetically deficient mice to test the role of the inflammasome. IL-1β secretion by mycobacteria-infected or LPS/nigericin-stimulated neutrophils from Nlrp3 −/− ( Fig 1B ), Csp1/11 −/− ( Fig 1B ), and Gsdmd −/− ( Fig 1C ) mice was severely impaired relative to that of WT neutrophils. This was not due to activation issues, as these genetically deficient neutrophils released similar levels of TNF ( Fig S1B ). Canonical assembly of the inflammasome and pyroptosis appears to be involved in the IL-1β maturation process in neutrophils. This was confirmed with neutrophils from Csp11 −/− mice, which secreted similar levels of mature IL-1β as WT mice in response to BCG infection ( Fig S1C ). Of note, neutrophils from Aim2 −/− or WT mice produced similar levels of mature IL-1β ( Fig 1C ). We observed the cleavage of pro-IL-1β into mature IL-1β of 17 kD in neutrophils infected with BCG (MOI 20:1) by Western blotting ( Fig 1D ), confirming inflammasome assembly. MPs secreted more mature IL-1β into the supernatant than neutrophils ( Fig 1E ), regardless of the stimulus. On a cell-to-cell basis, MPs secreted 47 times more mature IL-1β than neutrophils after infection with virulent Mtb H37Rv and 35 times more than that after BCG stimulation ( Fig 1E ).

Discussion

TB pathophysiology in the lung is characterized by a delicate balance between pro- and anti-inflammatory mechanisms controlled by both the host and bacilli. Neutrophils are widely recognized as “bad guys” in TB, playing key roles in lung destruction (12, 15, 34). However, we propose here a more subtle definition of neutrophils based on the discovery of two distinct subsets, recruited to the lungs in response to mycobacterial infection. On the one hand, the inflammatory neutrophil subset produces caspase-1–dependent IL-1β and acts as an accelerator of local inflammation in response to virulent mycobacteria by maintaining a vicious circle of inflammatory neutrophils and CD4 T cells. On the other hand, the regulatory neutrophil subset dampens inflammation by blocking T-cell proliferation and IFN-γ production. The IFN-γR–dependent expression of PD-L1 on regulatory neutrophils is critical for the braking function. Regulatory neutrophils are less affected than inflammatory neutrophils by the absence of neutrophil-derived IL-1β, suggesting differential regulation mechanisms. Our data shed new light on the role of neutrophils in TB, and we propose that these two subsets are involved in a “brake/accelerator” inflammation circuit in the lungs during TB infection. Moreover, the two brake and accelerator pedals could represent a means for hypervirulent Mtb strains to manipulate the host’s immune system and establish a successful infection (Graphical Abstract).

IL-1β is a double-edged sword during TB infection that must be tightly controlled. It is involved in strong neutrophil recruitment to the lungs during severe TB (12, 35, 36) and is a target for host-directed therapies (37). Neutrophils produce IL-1β during Mtb infections, and we demonstrated here that caspase-1–dependent cleavage of pro-IL-1β occurs in neutrophils, in addition to protease-dependent mechanisms (38). We observed that avirulent BCG could trigger caspase-1–dependent IL-1β production by neutrophils in vitro, showing that the major virulence factor ESAT-6, which is present in Mtb and absent from BCG, was dispensable. However, in vivo, caspase-1–dependent IL-1β production by neutrophils was only induced by Mtb and not BCG, indicating that other regulatory pathways are involved in inflammasome activation in the lungs. 3 wk after Mtb infection of mice bearing caspase-1–defective neutrophils, we observed a 30% to 64% reduction of IL-1β levels in the lungs depending on the virulence of the strain and a coincident 3.2- to-6.3-fold reduction in total neutrophil recruitment, underlining the importance of the caspase-1–dependent pathway for the inflammatory loop involving neutrophils in the lung. In our study, restricted to one time point corresponding to early orchestration of the adaptive T-cell response in the lungs (16, 39), we observed that caspase-dependent IL-1β production mainly affected the recruitment of inflammatory neutrophils and CD4 T cells. The link between IFN-γ–producing CD4 T cells and excessive neutrophilia during clinical manifestations of TB has been clearly established (40), and we observed high recruitment of IL-1β–producing inflammatory neutrophils in IFN-γR−/− mice that correlated with elevated levels of CD4 T cells and IFN-γ and highly lesioned lungs. Thus, IL-1β–producing inflammatory neutrophils are more involved than regulatory neutrophils in severe TB in this model. Although we did not observe a major impact of caspase-dependent IL-1β production by inflammatory neutrophils on control of the bacilli or lesion formation at the early time point of our studies, we believe that other time points should be examined in MRP8Cre+Csp1flox mice to gain a better understanding of caspase-1– versus protease-dependent mechanisms of IL-1β production by neutrophils.

In highly susceptible IFN-γR−/− mice, we observed that the strong neutrophilia was driven by two paths, dysregulated recruitment of IL-1β–producing inflammatory neutrophils and dysfunction of PD-L1hi regulatory neutrophils, which could be alleviated by the transfer of competent WT regulatory neutrophils. The immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-L1 was critical for the function of regulatory neutrophils, akin to neutrophils present in cancer (41), which foster immune suppression in hepatocellular carcinoma (42, 43) and gastric cancer (44). Competent PD-L1hi regulatory neutrophils were also recruited to the lungs in response to avirulent BCG infection, indicating that the acquisition of this function did not fully depend on mycobacterial virulence. Recently, PD-L1+ neutrophils were described in two acute disorders, sepsis (45, 46) and cutaneous burn injury (47), as well as during chronic infections in cutaneous (48) or visceral (49) leishmaniasis. During Candida albicans infection, PD-L1+ neutrophils decrease antifungal immunity by retaining the pool of microbiocidal neutrophils in the bone marrow (50). We found that the IFN-γR was required for PD-L1 expression and suppression of CD4 T cells. Similarly, human (51) and mouse neutrophils need to be exposed to IFN-γ to express PD-L1 and suppress T cells during endotoxemia (45). Moreover, we found that the transfer of WT regulatory neutrophils that expressed PD-L1 into Mtb-infected IFN-γR−/− mice alleviated exuberant lung neutrophilia in these extremely susceptible animals.

The tremendous success of Mtb as a pathogen can be explained by its co-evolution with that of the host. Strains from the Beijing family are among the most successful, as demonstrated by their global distribution and the recurrent outbreaks they cause (52). This success is partially due to their exquisite ability to manipulate the host’s immune system. The peculiar cell wall composition allows the Beijing strains to immunosuppress the innate immune response (53), especially in microaerophilic or anaerobic environments (54), such as that encountered in the granuloma. Here, we confirm the hypervirulence of the Beijing prototype strain HN878 in C57BL/6 mice, with neutrophil-driven lung inflammation (28, 29). A neutrophil-driven type I IFN response has been shown to lead to a poor prognosis for TB patients (55) and mice (56). Our data, restricted to one time point in C57BL/6 mice, indicate better induction of the type I IFN pathway in the lungs by the less virulent H37Rv strain than hypervirulent HN878. However, unlike H37Rv, HN878 was able to fuel the neutrophil influx toward recruitment of the regulatory subset, with diminished PD-L1 expression. Mtb Beijing strains induce regulatory T-cell expansion (57, 58) better than laboratory-adapted strains. They also favor recruitment of myeloid-derived suppressor cells producing IL-10, which could limit excessive lung damage (28). Of note, we also observed the higher expression of Il10 and Arg1 in the lungs of mice infected with HN878 than those infected with H37Rv. Our most striking finding was the ability of HN878 to recruit a neutrophil compartment biased toward regulatory neutrophils, which expressed threefold to fivefold less PD-L1 on their surface than less virulent laboratory-adapted strains. We observed a similar difference at the transcriptional level in lung tissue. As PD-L1 is widely expressed by both myeloid and non-hematopoietic cells (59), it is possible that control of this important immune checkpoint by HN878 occurs at several levels at the site of infection. Further studies are required to better dissect the mechanisms used by diverse Mtb strains to finely tune PD-L1 expression and of how they relate to the functional consequences of infection. We believe that regulatory neutrophils acting as a “brake pedal” represent yet another weapon in the arsenal of Beijing strains to manipulate the immune system and establish successful infection.

Our study had two principal limitations. First, the function of regulatory neutrophils was not assessed in TB patients. Although PD-L1+ neutrophils have been found in TB patients (60), this subset is yet to be investigated in the lungs of humans and non-human primates. Second, although the C57BL/6 mouse model is the most widely used because it allows mechanistic studies in genetically modified mice, granulomas are not well formed in the lungs in response to Mtb infection in this model. Therefore, our next step will be to examine the contribution of the two neutrophil subsets to granuloma formation in C3HeB/FeJ mice (61).

In conclusion, our results add a new layer of complexity to the multiple functions exerted by different neutrophil subsets during TB and emphasize their key role as partners of the immune response. Inflammatory neutrophils are certainly “foes,” worsening TB pathogenesis in the lung. It is yet to be determined whether regulatory neutrophils are “friends” and associated with a good prognosis for TB patients. Recent demonstration of the importance of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis in the control of TB (6) and the data we report here on regulatory PD-L1hi neutrophils open new avenues to explore the role of this subset in the granuloma microenvironment in humans. As neutrophils, in general, are an important target for the development of new host-directed therapies (62, 63), it is urgent to reconsider the complexity of these cells to better target pharmaceutical and immune interventions in TB.