Illinois Not-for-profit Seeks Contractors Interested in Home Modification Program

Qualified Contractors Needed for State-Funded Initiative Enhance Accessibility and Independence for Illinois Residents with Disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Network of Centers for Independent Living (INCIL) is pleased to announce an open call for contractors to support our ongoing Home Modification Program. This initiative, funded in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Human Services, is designed to improve home accessibility for individuals with disabilities across Illinois.

We are seeking skilled contractors who are committed to making a difference in their communities. If you have experience in home modifications or construction and wish to contribute to a statewide effort to enhance living conditions for people with disabilities, we invite you to express your interest.

Interested parties are encouraged to fill out the participation form available at INCIL.org/homemod. This is an excellent opportunity for contractors to engage in meaningful work that not only enhances their portfolio but also deeply impacts the lives of Illinois residents.

For more information, please visit our website and complete the interest form.

