Samuel Adams Introduces American Light: A Crisp, Refreshing, High-Quality Light Beer

New, great-tasting light lager to roll out in 15 markets this summer

Boston, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and innovation, The Boston Beer Company today announces the launch of its latest offering: Samuel Adams American Light. Distinctly American, this light craft lager is a crisp, refreshing, great-tasting, easy-to-drink beer perfect for everyday drinking occasions.

The brewers behind Samuel Adams – the #1 most trusted brand within craft[1] – spent countless hours perfecting the American Light recipe. With an ABV of 4.2% and just 115 calories, Samuel Adams American Light is made with all American ingredients and is designed to be an easy-drinking beer that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

"We know beer lovers are seeking lighter, easier-to-drink options that they can enjoy throughout the day – whether it’s at the beach, at a friend’s party, or at a happy hour,” says Lauren Price, head of brand at Samuel Adams. "For those times they want to ‘upgrade’ those occasions with a great-tasting light beer, American Light is the answer.”

Samuel Adams American Light will initially be available in 12 oz. can six-packs, 12-packs, and on draft in select states, including Arizona (draft only), Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. It also will be available this summer in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., with national distribution expected in March 2025.

For more information about Samuel Adams American Light and where to find it, please visit samueladams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

[1] Morning Consult Brand Intelligence, Most Trusted Brands 2023 Report, May 2023.

Attachment

Devon Savage Samuel Adams media@bostonbeer.com