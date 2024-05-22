Chargeblast: Transforming Chargeback Prevention and Empowering Merchants for Success
Qi Cao, co-founder and CEO of Chargeblast, is changing the game in chargeback mitigation with cutting edge tech innovation and white-glove client services
Chargeblast helped us accept more payments on Shopify. They pulled together a chargeback report for Shopify to review and we got the "okay" to process more payments without risk of reserves.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargeblast, the market-leading tech-enabled chargeback prevention platform, has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of online payments. Partnered with industry giants like Stripe, Shopify, and other prominent payment processors, Chargeblast provides merchants with a vital 48 to 72-hour heads-up when a customer disputes a charge. This crucial window allows merchants to address disputes promptly, often through issuing refunds, before their payment processor becomes involved.
— Anant H. (CEO of Groomie Club)
In an era where online transactions are ubiquitous, chargebacks pose a significant challenge for merchants, particularly those operating in high-risk industries. Chargeblast addresses this challenge head-on by leveraging advanced technology to detect and preempt chargebacks effectively. By providing merchants with timely alerts and actionable insights, Chargeblast helps prevent chargebacks caused by friendly fraud, ultimately safeguarding merchants from being penalized or even kicked off platforms like Stripe and Shopify due to elevated chargeback rates.
"While Chargeblast may be the new kid on the block, our impact on the industry has been nothing short of transformative," says Qi Cao, co-founder and CEO of Chargeblast. "We've decreased in disputes by 98% on average and saved hundreds of merchants from the brink of financial loss by empowering them with the tools they need to combat chargebacks effectively."
One of Chargeblast's key innovations is its end-to-end alerts-to-transaction matching, refunding, and subscription cancellation automation. By streamlining these processes, Chargeblast saves merchants thousands of hours and significant headcount, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses without the constant threat of chargebacks looming overhead.
"The founders of Chargeblast helped our brand accept more payments on Shopify. They went above and beyond to pull together a chargeback mitigation report for the Shopify Payments team to review,” explains Anant H. (CEO of Groomie Club). “The day after our team sent the report, we got the "okay" to process more payments without risk of internal obstacles or reserves. Using Chargeblast is a no brainer!”
Chargeblast's commitment to excellence extends beyond its innovative technology to its unparalleled client support. With a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot, Chargeblast has earned acclaim for its phenomenal 24/7 client support. Whether merchants require assistance with chargeback prevention strategies or navigating complex payment disputes, Chargeblast's dedicated support team is always there to provide expert guidance and assistance.
"Our mission at Chargeblast is to empower merchants with the tools and support they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape," says Qi. "We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and helping them achieve long-term success."
As Chargeblast continues to disrupt the chargeback prevention space with its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to client success, the company remains poised for continued growth and expansion.
For more information about Chargeblast and its services, visit their website at www.chargeblast.com.
Qi Cao
Chargeblast
+1 507-250-2516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn