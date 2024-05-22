EchoCare has appointed Alpha Lifecare as its exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand
CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EchoCare, a pioneer in remote monitoring solutions for eldercare and senior living, has appointed Alpha Lifecare as the exclusive distributor for its solution in Australia and New Zealand.
“EchoCare is delighted to be working with Alpha Lifecare as our exclusive distributor in the region to ensure that, as the use of our senior monitoring solution continues to expand, customers in Australia and New Zealand will be able to provide better and more efficient care to their clients. As Alpha Lifecare has one of the strongest footholds in the region for delivering world-class innovative technology to senior living providers to improve resident safety and experience, we look forward to building lasting relationships with customers in the region,” emphasized Rafi Zack, COO and acting CTO at EchoCare.
“We are sure that our partnership with EchoCare will enrich our solutions offerings to our customers, as the Digital Angel Radar, developed by EchoCare, offers the most accurate, non-wearable, monitoring solution available, facilitating early detection, targeted intervention, and effective prevention. The system is uniquely capable of monitoring both behaviours and vitals, without privacy-invading cameras and without requiring any action on the part of the older person. We are pleased to have deployed in a first customer site and look forward to rolling out the solution to many more,” said Luke Craddock, Director at Alpha Lifecare.
Explore further information on the Digital Angel Radar solution: https://alpha.global/fallpreventiondetection/
About EchoCare
EchoCare empowers senior living and care providers to enhance their service with around the clock monitoring for improved outcomes. The system learns the senior’s daily activities, facilitating recognition of changes in behaviour – both physical and cognitive – that might indicate increased risk of falls, or other abnormal situations. It also detects emergencies such as falls, wandering, or respiratory distress, which require an immediate response. The company operates globally, with a focus on the US and European markets.
https://echocare.ai/
About Alpha Lifecare
Alpha Lifecare has been delivering and defining solutions for senior care for over 40 years. Their mission is: We make lives better by caring further – helping more people, more often. The company’s technology division aims to deliver world-class innovative technology which improves resident safety and experience whilst also supporting facility teams in enhancing operational efficiencies.
https://alpha.global/
EchoCare
“EchoCare is delighted to be working with Alpha Lifecare as our exclusive distributor in the region to ensure that, as the use of our senior monitoring solution continues to expand, customers in Australia and New Zealand will be able to provide better and more efficient care to their clients. As Alpha Lifecare has one of the strongest footholds in the region for delivering world-class innovative technology to senior living providers to improve resident safety and experience, we look forward to building lasting relationships with customers in the region,” emphasized Rafi Zack, COO and acting CTO at EchoCare.
“We are sure that our partnership with EchoCare will enrich our solutions offerings to our customers, as the Digital Angel Radar, developed by EchoCare, offers the most accurate, non-wearable, monitoring solution available, facilitating early detection, targeted intervention, and effective prevention. The system is uniquely capable of monitoring both behaviours and vitals, without privacy-invading cameras and without requiring any action on the part of the older person. We are pleased to have deployed in a first customer site and look forward to rolling out the solution to many more,” said Luke Craddock, Director at Alpha Lifecare.
Explore further information on the Digital Angel Radar solution: https://alpha.global/fallpreventiondetection/
About EchoCare
EchoCare empowers senior living and care providers to enhance their service with around the clock monitoring for improved outcomes. The system learns the senior’s daily activities, facilitating recognition of changes in behaviour – both physical and cognitive – that might indicate increased risk of falls, or other abnormal situations. It also detects emergencies such as falls, wandering, or respiratory distress, which require an immediate response. The company operates globally, with a focus on the US and European markets.
https://echocare.ai/
About Alpha Lifecare
Alpha Lifecare has been delivering and defining solutions for senior care for over 40 years. Their mission is: We make lives better by caring further – helping more people, more often. The company’s technology division aims to deliver world-class innovative technology which improves resident safety and experience whilst also supporting facility teams in enhancing operational efficiencies.
https://alpha.global/
EchoCare
info@echocare.ai
Dov Sugarman
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn