AntoLin Cellars Wins Gold for its Le Bone & Carménère Wines in Seattle Wine Awards Competition
These medals underscores AntoLin Cellars Winemaker Tony Haralson's devotion to interesting Varietals.
We are honored as being recognized as one of the premier wine producers in Washington State. Our repeated recognition proves our dedication to producing a consistent and high quality wine collection.”YAKIMA, WA, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AntoLin Cellars has won Gold Medals for its 2019 Le Bone and its 2020 Carménère wines in the 2024 Seattle Wine Awards competition.
— Tony Haralson
These medals underscores AntoLin Cellars Winemaker Tony Haralson's devotion to interesting varietals. Tony believes that great wines come from great fruit, so he is extremely attentive to the grapes grown in the AntoLin Estate Vineyard in Zillah, Washington.
2019 Le Bone (Bordeaux-style Blend)
Gold Medal, 91 Points
Named as a nod to their devoted winery dogs. Buddha & Chloe are both Huskies and rescue dogs.
40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Malbec, 27% Carménère
Appellation: Yakima Valley, AntoLin Vineyards
Alcohol: 13.9%
Aged in French oak barrels. Features aromas of slight herbaceous notes, oak, blackberries and caramel. Features flavors of cranberry, black cherries, white pepper and spices.
2020 AntoLin Cellars Estate Carménère
Gold Medal, 92 Points
2020 Carmenèré
100% Carmenèré Alcohol 12.7%
AVA: Yakima Valley, AntoLin Vineyards
Aged in 50% new French barrels and 50% once-used French barrels.
Features light herbaceous aromas, white pepper, cloves, vanilla, and bright red fruits. Features flavors of cherries, red raspberries, oak and spiciness with a long-lasting finish complimented with light tannins.
Pharmacist/Winery Owner/Winemaker Tony Haralson’s interest in wine began at a young age. This is because of having family roots steeped in the French region of Burgundy.
He began making wine for 9 years prior to venturing into commercial winemaking, simultaneously completing the certificate program in winemaking at The University of California at Davis in 2008.
Tony and his wife, Linda, planted 5 acres of grapes in the upper Zillah hills in 2008. AntoLin Estate Vineyard consists of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Carménère and Riesling.
When not attending to AntoLin Cellars wines, Tony enjoys skiing, foraging for mushrooms, singing in musical organizations, riding motorcycles, learning other cultures, his dogs and spending quality time with his wife and winery Co-Owner, Linda.
About AntoLin Cellars:
The name “AntoLin” is a collective of the first names of winery owners Linda and Tony Haralson.
Their passion is winemaking and their dream is to share the fruits of that passion.
For years Tony and Linda Haralson worked on bringing their dream of opening a winery to life.
Developed from an interest in wine that was cultivated over almost a decade, the two worked together
to develop premium wines that are the centerpiece of AntoLin Cellars. They started the winery in 2009
and opened the current Tasting Room in 2015.
As local Washington residents, the Haralsons are invested in offering friends, old and new, the opportunity to experience high quality, expressive wines with equally appealing value and a sincere, personal approach.
Grapes are grown in the AntoLin Estate Vineyard which is in the verdant Yakima Valley AVA and is planted to Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Carménère.
AntoLin Cellars Tasting Room & Patio, Art Gallery and “The Train Station“ private event space, are all located at 14 N. Front St. This is on historic N. Front Street in downtown Yakima at the south end of the architecturally interesting Northern Pacific Railroad Depot complex built in 1909-1910.
For more information, please visit www.AntoLinCellars.com, email:
AntoLin@AntoLinCellars.com or call: (509) 961-8370.
About SEATTLE WINE AWARDS:
The Seattle Wine Awards (SWA) is Washington State’s largest independent wine recognition program. More than 800 wines, cider, and mead in 30+ categories were submitted in 2024 from Washington, Oregon, Idaho wineries and North American Cider producers.
The annual SWA tasting panel consists of 20+ prominent industry professionals, sommeliers, wine directors, wine educators, Masters of Wine and top local and national wine journalists. Each sample was prescreened by a team of sommeliers, then served “single-blind” to the panel.
AntoLin Cellars Winery
Tasting Room & Patio
14 N. Front Street
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 961-8370
AntoLin@AntoLinCellars.com
www.AntoLinCellars.com
www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars
www.instagram.com/antolincellars/
https://twitter.com/AntoLinCellars
Tasting Room & Patio Hours:
Wed: 3-8, Thu: 3-8, Fri: 1-9, Sat: 1-9, Sun: 12-4.
All ages are welcome.
LINKS:
Seattle Wine Awards: https://seattlewineawards.com/
AntoLin Cellars: https://antolincellars.com/our-wines/
VIDEOS:
Tour of AntoLin Cellars Tasting Room including an interview with winery co-owners Tony & Linda Haralson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQgFTliTFX8&t=3s
© 2024, AntoLin Cellars™, Yakima, WA 98901
Tony Haralson
AntoLin Cellars
+1 509-823-8229
tonyharalson@charter.net
