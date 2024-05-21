Cryptocurrency Gateway CryptoCloud Released a Major Update: Accelerating Transactions, Automatic USDT Conversion, AML Check and Brand Guide

Poland, Warsaw, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CryptoCloud aims to empower businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments seamlessly and unlock new opportunities. Their team understands the importance of exceptional performance, user-friendliness, and robust security in today's dynamic financial landscape. That's why they're constantly innovating and refining the platform to deliver a best-in-class experience.

Key Updates

Let's delve into the latest advancements designed to streamline the payment process, safeguard merchants’ assets, and empower to harness the full potential of cryptocurrencies.

Experience Blazing-Fast Transaction Speeds

The CryptoCloud Gateway team has significantly accelerated confirmation times for USDT, USDC, and TUSD stablecoins on the Tron network. Their cutting-edge search algorithm expedites confirmations without compromising network security.

This translates into a smoother payment experience for customers. Transactions in these popular stablecoins are now confirmed in under a minute, minimizing friction at checkout and reducing the burden on the support team of business owners from inquiries about payment status.









Enhanced Payment Convenience

Working with cryptocurrency payments can be a hurdle, especially for customers new to digital currencies. Incorporated user-friendly cryptocurrency payment instruction templates into the CryptoCloud documentation can bridge this gap. This readily available template simplifies the payment process for clients and empowers merchants to educate their customers on how to pay using cryptocurrency.

Placing the template on a website or checkout page significantly improves user experience and boosts conversion rates, especially among customers who are new to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Volatility Protection with Automatic USDT Conversion

The inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies can be a concern for businesses. To shield from these market fluctuations, CryptoCloud merchants can now activate the automatic conversion of incoming Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) payments to USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This innovative feature ensures funds remain protected from price swings, minimizing the risk of financial losses.









Platform identifies the most favorable exchange rate among a network of more than 10 licensed operators, maximizing financial security of merchants. The feature can be conveniently enabled within project settings, requiring no additional configuration.

Effortless Payments with Static Wallets

For businesses that work with repeated payments (e.g., account top-ups), managing invoices can become cumbersome. CryptoCloud introduces static wallets, a game-changer for streamlining this process. This new feature allows customers to make payments to the same permanent address, eliminating the constant need to generate new invoices for each payment cycle.

Funds are instantly credited to the account upon receiving an API response, accelerating the payment process and enhancing convenience for both merchants and their customers.

Advanced Security with AML Transaction Checks

Security is paramount at CryptoCloud. New Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction check empowers business owners to mitigate fraudulent activity and potential exchange account suspensions. This automated system meticulously scrutinizes every transaction, flagging and halting high-risk transactions in their tracks.









This proactive approach safeguards assets of CryptoCloud clients and bolsters the security of cryptocurrency operations. The feature can be effortlessly activated within project settings, requiring no modifications to existing integration.

Boost Brand Awareness with Branded Payment Icons

The CryptoCloud team designed a comprehensive guide on integrating branded payment icons onto websites. These icons effectively communicate to customers who accept cryptocurrency payments, a payment method increasingly favored by a tech-savvy demographic.

Strategically placed icons (e.g., on the payment methods page) attract crypto clientele and enhance brand recognition. Integration is straightforward, allowing merchants to insert HTML code or manually upload files from the provided archive.

The Future is Bright with CryptoCloud

CryptoCloud’s commitment to innovation continues beyond here. Automatic USDT conversion, static wallets, and AML verification are just the beginning of a series of advancements designed to propel businesses into the future of finance.

Stay informed about upcoming developments as they continuously expand the platform's functionality and optimize services. Explore additional features on their website and FAQs for more information. Partner with CryptoCloud Gateway and unlock the full potential of cryptocurrency payments for business.

