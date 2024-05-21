Try Trinidad’s favourite street food in London on International Doubles Day

Doubles are a popular street food in Trinidad and Tobago and they are now available in London Doubles are topped with fresh, grated cucumber and drizzled with hot pepper sauce, tamarind sauce and mango chutney

Londoners can experience Chef Sham Mahabir's take on the celebrated vegan street food

This moreish, vegan street snack is sold on every street corner in Trinidad. Chef Sham Mahabir, a native Trinidadian and owner of LIMIN SOUTHBANK, is on a mission to introduce Londoners to this unofficial national dish of his native island.

Mahabir started International Doubles Day in 2018 and Trinis living in London have celebrated it every year on the 30th of May.

Doubles are made of two (hence the name) fluffy, golden-fried flatbreads called ‘bara’ and curried chickpea filling called ‘chana’. They’re topped with fresh, grated cucumber and drizzled with hot pepper sauce, tamarind sauce and mango chutney.

This year, Mahabir will host the major celebrations at LIMIN SOUTHBANK on Bank Holiday Sunday, the 26th of May, and on the official International Doubles Day, the 30th.

Sunday the 26th promises a full day of Caribbean festivities with a live singer, DJ, ‘tassa’ Indian drumming, and plenty of Mahabir’s famous doubles at 50% off.

ABOUT LIMIN SOUTHBANK

LIMIN SOUTHBANK is a Caribbean food and drink experience in the heart of London.

The restaurant and beach club was founded in 2020 by Trinidadian-born Chef Sham Mahabir. LIMIN, with its sandy beach, big tunes, tropical cocktails and freshly cooked Caribbean food, quickly won over Londoners and tourists with its infectious island vibes.

The LIMIN menu takes you to the streets of Trinidad with doubles and spinach fritters while the smells of the juicy jerk chicken will transport you to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The menu is also packed with flavours from Martinique, Barbados, and Havana. Chef Sham’s curated cocktail menu includes Rum Punch with fresh nutmeg, Hibiscus Daiquiri and ‘pimped-up’ Aperol Spritz with Champagne, angostura bitters and orange liquor.

Chef Sham's passion for Caribbean flavours extends beyond the LIMIN kitchen. He is the mastermind behind International Doubles Day (May 30th), a global celebration of the iconic Trinidadian street food.

LIMIN’ (pronounced 'Lime-in') is Trinidadian for having fun with good food, drink, music and company and is core to the Trinidadian soul. At LIMIN SOUTHBANK you'll find every ingredient for a perfect island escape right by the River Thames.