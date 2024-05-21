Supreme Court Posts Notice concerning Forthcoming Reappointment or Appointment of a Member of the Housing Appeals Board

Members of the Housing Appeals Board are appointed by the Supreme Court and commissioned by the Governor. See RSA 679:2. One of the three current members is Edward L. Rogers, PE, LLS, whose initial three-year term is due to expire on June 30, 2024. The other two current members are an attorney licensed to practice law in New Hampshire and a member who is not an attorney, a professional engineer, or a land surveyor but who is “learned and experienced in questions of land use law or housing development or both.” RSA 679:1. Edward L. Rogers, PE, LLS, has notified the Supreme Court of his interest in continuing to serve as a member for an additional five-year term beginning July 1, 2024.

To carry out its statutory responsibility as the appointing authority, the Supreme Court invites comments from members of the bar and the public as the Court considers whether to reappoint Edward L. Rogers, PE, LLS, to a five-year term on the Housing Appeals Board.

Any other individual who seeks consideration for appointment to the Housing Appeals Board should submit an application that includes a current resume and a separate statement of interest. An individual applying in this instance must be a professional engineer or a land surveyor. See RSA 679:1. The application should: (1) explain the applicant’s reasons for seeking appointment to the Housing Appeals Board; (2) list two professional colleagues and two lay people who could act as a reference concerning the applicant’s fitness to serve as a member of the Housing Appeals Board; and (3) identify and discuss the two or three most significant cases, transactions, administrative hearings, or development projects in which the applicant has been involved during his or her professional career.

Comments and applications should be directed to Clerk Timothy A. Gudas, New Hampshire Supreme Court, One Charles Doe Drive, 03301, and marked HOUSING APPEALS BOARD – CONFIDENTIAL.

Comments and applications must be received by the close of business on June 10, 2024.