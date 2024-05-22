President Lech Wałęsa of Poland Announces Plan to Harness Wind and Solar Energy to Discover Cancer Treatments and Cures
President Lech Wałęsa of Poland and His Foundation Announce a Plan to Harness Wind and Solar Energy to Discover Treatments and Cures for Cancer
Our goal is to fund the discovery of new treatments and cures for cancers using innovative approaches that accelerate the search for a cure while controlling costs.”GDANSK, POMORSKIE WOJEWóDZTWO, POLAND, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, twenty million people are diagnosed with cancer globally. Ten million people lose their lives annually to this disease. Cancer is responsible for one in every six deaths worldwide, devastating patients, families, and communities alike. Research is crucial for discovering effective treatments and cures.
— Bogdan Walesa, Chair, Institute Lech Walesa
In a groundbreaking initiative, President Lech Wałęsa and his Foundation have partnered with Electricity for Education, a California-based nonprofit, to develop utility-scale renewable energy facilities worldwide. This collaboration will direct 90% of venture profits, amounting to several billion dollars annually, towards cancer research and services for cancer patients and their families.
The Wałęsa Foundation and Electricity for Education will prioritize funding research for adult and pediatric brain cancers, specifically glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma. These types of cancer have been chosen due to their severe impact and the significant unmet needs in their treatment. In addition to general difficulties endured by all patients battling cancer, brain cancer patients face unique challenges, such as neurologic deficits, seizures, personality changes, motor skill impairment, headaches, and cognitive decline. The average survival rate for these tumors remains less than a year, with dismal improvement over time.
To drive urgent and meaningful progress, the partnership has enlisted the aid of the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research and Information, Inc. (https://virtualtrials.org). With over 25 years of leadership in brain tumor advocacy and research, the Musella Foundation has demonstrated boldness and courage in challenging the research paradigm that has long failed brain cancer patients. The Foundation collaborates with numerous brain tumor organizations worldwide, fostering a global network dedicated to accelerating the discovery of effective treatments and ultimately finding a cure for brain tumors.
Electricity for Education brings extensive experience in developing renewable energy projects. The renewable energy industry, supported by numerous professional service providers, aims to install 8,800 gigawatts of clean electric capacity over the coming decades, with an estimated investment of $13.5 trillion to achieve this goal.
How much energy from the sun and wind will it take to find new treatments and cures for cancer? According to Bogdan Wałęsa, Chairman of the Lech Wałęsa Foundation and the President's eldest son, "Our goal is to fund the discovery of new treatments and cures for cancers using innovative approaches that accelerate the search for a cure while controlling costs. When these cures are discovered, the entire world should benefit. We will consider this program a success if, within ten years, treatment plans are discovered that result in at least a doubling of the average survival rate of these patients."
The world is invited to join Lech Wałęsa in supporting this pioneering initiative. "Our aim is to donate several billion dollars each year for cancer research through the sale of electricity generated by our wind and solar farms," states Bogdan Wałęsa. To kickstart this program, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise the initial $2 million. These funds will support critical brain tumor research.
The GoFundMe page can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-walesas-fight-against-glioblastoma. More details about the program are available at https://energyforcancerresearch.org/.
While significant progress has been made in treating some cancers, many have seen little improvement in survival rates. This initiative aims to transform research by emphasizing combinational treatment strategies and significantly increasing patient participation. The main obstacle has been funding—until now. Not only can solar and wind energy provide several billion dollars annually for cancer research, but transitioning from coal power to renewable sources will also reduce air pollution, potentially lowering the incidence of lung cancer caused by coal power plants.
For more information, contact Marc Schechtman, Chairman of Electricity for Education, at marc@energyforcancerresearch.org or call +1 858 866 4958.
