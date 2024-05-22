Waldorf Plastic Surgeon Explains Mommy Makeover Surgery
Dr. Ayman Hakki, the Director of Luxxery Boutique, discusses customizable Mommy Makeover procedures that can help women achieve their post-baby body goals.WALDORF, MD, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the top five most popular plastic surgeries, as reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), ranked as liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, breast lift, and eyelid surgery (1). Notably, for women interested in pursuing more than one of these common procedures, there may be an option to combine these surgeries into a comprehensive treatment plan known as a Mommy Makeover. Ayman Hakki, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Waldorf who has been practicing for more than 30 years, is well-versed in the unique nature and intricacies of this treatment. Below, Dr. Hakki explains important details about Mommy Makeover surgery, from candidacy to recovery and everything in between.
According to Dr. Hakki, the changes experienced by the majority of women after pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding largely occur in the midsection and breasts; however, other areas, such as the face and buttocks, may encounter changes as well. Dr. Hakki states that many candidates who typically undergo a Mommy Makeover want to address cosmetic concerns such as: breast volume loss, sagging breasts, excess pockets of fat (especially in the abdomen, thighs, hips, buttocks, and arms), stretched or torn abdominal muscles, loose skin in the midsection, signs of aging and fatigue in the facial region, enlarged labia tissue, and others. Additionally, Dr. Hakki says that good candidates for a Mommy Makeover should be in good overall health, at or near a healthy weight, and should not be planning to have more children in order to achieve successful results that can provide a long-term outcome.
Dr. Hakki says, depending on the patient’s individual needs and goals, some of the most commonly selected options to include in a Mommy Makeover are: breast augmentation via implants or fat transfer to replenish breast volume; a breast lift to elevate the breasts to a higher position on the chest wall and create a more youthful look and feel; a tummy tuck to repair abdominal musculature and tighten the skin in this area; and liposuction, which can target virtually any area of the body to remove excess fatty tissue. Dr. Hakki adds that vaginal rejuvenation procedures, such as labiaplasty, may also be included in a Mommy Makeover, which not only can improve the appearance of an enlarged labia, but can offer the benefit of enhanced function and comfort, as well. Additionally, he notes that facial procedures such as eyelid surgery, brow lift, and facial fat transfer can restore a more youthful, rested appearance, while certain non-surgical rejuvenation options (such as injectables or laser treatments) can replenish facial volume loss and improve signs of lines and wrinkles. Dr. Hakki shares that Mommy Makeovers generally incorporate at least two or three of the listed procedures but may include more, depending on the patient’s health, medical history, and overall cosmetic goals. This can be a major benefit to the patient, elaborates Dr. Hakki, because the treatment plan is completely catered to the individual based on their specific needs and goals.
On the subject of potential benefits, Dr. Hakki continues in saying that combining several treatments into a single Mommy Makeover operation may help save patients time for the recovery process and money on surgical, hospital, and anesthesia fees since they might all be able to take place in one appointment. However, it may be recommended to stage certain procedures over a series of appointments. In either case, Dr. Hakki maintains that Mommy Makeover surgery can be advantageous for restoring a pre-baby body, regaining self-esteem, and even reducing pain that comes with issues such as diastasis recti, a condition that occurs when the muscles of the abdominal wall separate.
Mommy Makeover patients should understand, as outlined by Dr. Hakki, that the average downtime to be expected after undergoing these types of procedures can be approximately two weeks at a minimum—but is also dependent on the individual treatment plans. For those who choose breast surgery in particular, it may take around three to four weeks to be able to lift and bend normally again. For this reason, he suggests adequate planning for help with childcare and household tasks during recovery to allow the patient time to properly rest and heal.
Dr. Hakki believes the joy of motherhood can be shared with a woman’s desire to feel confident again inside and out, and for the right candidates, cosmetic enhancements with Mommy Makeover procedures can be a part of that transformation. He asserts that individuals considering Mommy Makeover surgery should schedule a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon who is exceedingly experienced in the procedures they are most interested in and adheres to the highest standards of safety and patient care.
