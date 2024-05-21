Kind Water Systems Welcomes Joshua Volpe as New Chief Marketing Officer

At Kind Water Systems, we envision a future where access to clean water is a fundamental right, not a privilege. We are dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of families, preserving our planet, and delivering exceptional customer experiences, leveragin

Seasoned Marketing Leader to Drive Strategic Growth and Enhance Customer Engagement

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kind Water Systems, a leading provider of innovative water filtration solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Joshua Volpe as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 20 years of progressive experience in marketing leadership roles, Volpe brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Kind Water Systems team.

Joshua Volpe's dynamic career spans various industries where he has successfully driven revenue growth and increased market share through strategic marketing initiatives. His extensive background includes developing and executing omnichannel marketing campaigns, strategies, and tactics for a diverse range of organizations, including large corporations, small businesses, and startups across B2B, B2C, and D2C sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Joshua join our executive team," said Tony Friesl, CEO of Kind Water Systems. "His vast experience and proven track record in strategic marketing will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our market presence. We are confident that Joshua's innovative approach and leadership will help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In his new role as CMO, Joshua Volpe will oversee all marketing functions at Kind Water Systems, including brand management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and market research. His strategic vision and leadership will drive the company's marketing efforts, ensuring alignment with Kind Water Systems' mission to provide high-quality water filtration solutions that promote healthier and more sustainable living.

"I am excited to join Kind Water Systems and lead the marketing team during this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Joshua Volpe. "Kind Water Systems is at the forefront of innovation in the water filtration industry, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success by enhancing our marketing strategies and connecting with our customers in meaningful ways."



About Kind Water Systems

Kind Water Systems is dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line water filtration solutions that promote health and sustainability. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Kind Water Systems provides products that ensure clean, safe, and great-tasting water for homes and businesses.

