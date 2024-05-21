Lydonia Technologies Named a Tamr Solution Provider, Pioneering AI-Powered Data Transformation

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered software and solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with AI-powered data mastering company, Tamr, Inc (“Tamr”).

Lydonia Technologies specializes in helping our clients tackle their business challenges through AI, Analytics, and Automation, all with modern Security access. While each of these capabilities is impressive on its own, their true power emerges when seamlessly integrated. Lydonia’s approach to AI transformation goes beyond incremental improvements; it's a game-changer that drives pragmatic business transformation at scale.

Providing substantial value to customers, Lydonia Technologies and Tamr support them throughout the entire process, from pre-sales and planning stages to the seamless integration of Tamr into their data management processes. Tamr's pioneering data- centric AI solves the hard problem of discovering, enriching, and maintaining enterprise-wide golden records at scale. This integration empowers businesses to revolutionize customer experiences, drive greater ROI, and enhance operational efficiency through AI and advanced Analytics.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Tamr and the substantial value it offers to customers dedicated to optimizing their data for AI-powered decision-making. Together, we empower businesses to achieve genuine AI transformation, enabling streamlined operations, enhanced customer experiences, and exponential growth,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia Technologies. “Our partnership underscores our commitment to providing clients with the most advanced and comprehensive tools available to maximize data quality in today's market."

"The increasing demand for better data is evident as businesses undergo AI-driven transformations. Our collaboration with Lydonia Technologies is aimed at meeting this demand and assisting more customers in achieving breakthrough business performance through AI and advanced analytics,” remarked Erin Byrne, CRO of Tamr. “Welcoming Lydonia Technologies as a Tamr solutions provider partner aligns with our goal of empowering every customer to make more informed, data-driven decisions across their enterprise."

Lydonia Technologies and Tamr empower organizations to leverage AI, ultimately delivering superior business outcomes and first-class experiences for both customers and employees.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions. We partner with customers to channel the combined force of AI, Automation, and Data to help them analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. This seamless integration creates advanced solutions that activate insights and transform operations, so customers can capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity. Visit www.lydoniatech.com to learn how you can unlock innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue to drive superior customer and employee experiences.

About Tamr

Tamr develops data products that use battle-tested AI to speed the discovery, enrichment, and maintenance of the golden records businesses need to accelerate growth. Tamr’s AI-powered, human-refined approach delivers value in days, not months or years all while lowering project and operational costs when compared to MDM or DIY solutions. By connecting data across source systems and incorporating 1-click, 3rd party data enrichment, Tamr delivers accurate, comprehensive, and durable data ready for consumption.