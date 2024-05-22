Shopify's Growth Fuels Opportunities for Ecosystem Partners
Shopify's growth presents significant opportunities for ecosystem partners in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany.
Located in the heart of Germany, we have cultivated strong relationships and partnerships with Shopify partners in the DACH region, which has significantly contributed to our network effect.”BERLIN, GERMANY, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabrikatör, a leading inventory planning software provider for Shopify and direct-to-consumer brands, released its comprehensive “The State of Shopify Report in the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany” today, which explores Shopify's usage dynamics across major global eCommerce markets, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany.
— Bahadir Efeoglu
Shopify, a rapidly expanding e-commerce platform, currently holds 16.36% of the global e-commerce market share, generating $7.06 billion in revenue in 2023—a 26.07% increase year-over-year.
Shopify's Strong Market Presence in Key Regions
Shopify boasts significant market shares in predominantly English-speaking countries—the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia—as well as in Germany, a leading European e-commerce market.
According to a 2023 Statista report, Shopify leads the U.S. e-commerce market with a 28% share. In the UK, it closely follows WooCommerce with a 21% share compared to open-source eCommerce platform WooCommerce's 22%. Canada displays a strong preference for Shopify, commanding a 30% market share. Although Australia's e-commerce market is more fragmented, it presents ample growth opportunities for Shopify if it can consolidate the small players. In Germany, Shopify holds a 24% market share, competing with local platforms like Shopware.
The report indicated despite stiff competition in some regions, Shopify still maintains the highest number of stores in these countries. Of the more than 2.4 million active Shopify stores worldwide, 44% are in the United States, showcasing the scale of the U.S. market. Store distribution is fairly even across other regions, with 7% in the UK, 5% in Canada, 5% in Australia, and 3% in Germany.
The Growth of Shopify Agencies and Apps
Daniel Bidmon, owner of well-known Shopify agency ECOM HOUSE GmbH, and podcast host, notes, "Shopify-focused marketing agencies and Theme & App Developers are thriving components of the Shopify ecosystem. Having been in the business for 9 years, I’ve observed these sectors grow alongside Shopify’s robust expansion in Germany. Being part of Shopify provides local providers with substantial opportunities by connecting them with a broader audience."
The Shopify App Store and its ecosystem of developers play a vital role in addressing the complex needs of Shopify merchants. Over the past six years, the Shopify App Store has expanded fivefold, now offering over 10,000 apps. In 2023, Shopify launched the Shopify Plus Certified App Program to cater specifically to the needs of Shopify Plus stores. App preferences vary between Shopify and Shopify Plus stores, and competition differs by country.
Varied App Preferences Across Markets
According to the study, Klarna, a Swedish fintech company, leads the market in Germany, while in the U.S., it is still progressing toward becoming a top-installed app for both Shopify and Shopify Plus stores. Even though the competition is fierce in the U.S., Klarna confirmed that the U.S. and Germany represent the largest markets with the highest revenue potential in the U.S.
Email and SMS category is overly penetrated, and Shopify-backed Klaviyo dominates this crowded category, with their IPO last year, in all five countries, despite high installations of Shopify Inbox and Mailchimp's market expansion app.
Gorgias, a customer support app designed for Shopify, is especially popular among Shopify Plus stores, whereas Zendesk sees slightly higher popularity in Germany, which has been investing in the German and European markets since the early 2010s.
The study shows that Australia is notable for its robust usage of site extensions and social media integrations, emphasizing the importance of localized and social content in customer engagement. Germany, on the other hand, shows a high adoption of GDPR-related site extensions, underscoring a strong commitment to compliance with local data protection laws.
Building Global Success from Local Roots
Bahadir Efeoglu, co-founder of Fabrikatör, the inventory planning app for Shopify, shares insights on their strategic positioning, "Located in the heart of Germany, we have cultivated strong relationships and partnerships with Shopify partners in the DACH region, which has significantly contributed to our network effect. Although our growth is global, engaging directly with merchants remains a cornerstone of our strategy, especially for new and expanding apps within Shopify's ecosystem.”
As Shopify continues to expand its market share and drive impressive revenue growth globally, the platform presents vast opportunities for ecosystem partners. Despite the U.S. holding a significant portion of Shopify's market, there is tremendous potential for partners to engage deeply with local communities and tailor solutions to regional needs. This approach not only allows for differentiation in a crowded market but also enables partners to capture unique niches that global strategies might overlook. With the continuous evolution of Shopify and the increasing demand for specialized applications, ecosystem partners positioned to capitalize on local market dynamics are set to propel forward the global e-commerce landscape.
Oyku Sorgun
Fabrikator IO Information Technologies UG
+90 537 221 62 07
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn