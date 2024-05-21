Glycol Dehydration Units: Market Value Set to Reach US$285.7 Mn by 2034, Fueled by Clean Energy Demand – Fact.MR
Global demand for glycol dehydration units is rapidly increasing owing to rising energy exploration & production activities in the oil and gas industryROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glycol dehydration machines are seeing a significant shift in the market due to the growing demand for natural gas dehydration techniques that provide clean energy. The global glycol dehydration unit market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, increasing its value from US$ 182.2 million in 2024 to US$ 285.7 million by 2034. This technology removes water from wet natural gas, allowing it to be used for condensate liquid removal or pipeline quality requirements. The demand for glycol dehydration units has increased due to rapid consumption.
This trend is expected to continue, as various industrial applications require natural gas. These machines remove water vapours from natural gas streams, ensuring safe processing and delivery. Gas producers globally are showing considerable interest in them, mainly because they require less maintenance and operational costs for corrosion and fouling.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9684
Glycol dehydration units that use triethylene glycol (TEG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) are commonly used to efficiently absorb water vapours and ensure the purity of natural gas for distribution and transportation. Such procedures have enabled secure and safe gas transportation techniques. With increased exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector, the demand for glycol dehydrators is expected to rise to dehydrate natural gas and prevent corrosion.
Over the next decade, the global demand for glycol dehydration units is predicted to experience a notable upsurge owing to a strong product pipeline. As more advanced and efficient solutions emerge, the sector is poised to grow steadily. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of innovative and practical glycol dehydration units by the public.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global glycol dehydration units market is expected to grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2034.
With a significant CAGR of 5.4% through 2034, the market for glycol dehydration units in North America is predicted to expand.
The industry for meningitis vaccine in East Asia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% until 2034. In 2024, the United States glycol dehydration units market will command 56.5% of the market. China is anticipated to have 52.2% of the global market in 2024 for glycol dehydration units.
“Glycol dehydration machines are gaining market attention due to the growing demand for clean energy from natural gas dehydration techniques. These machines remove water vapours from natural gas streams, ensuring safe processing and delivery. Gas producers are interested in glycol dehydration units due to their low maintenance and operational costs. The global demand for glycol dehydration units is expected to rise over the next decade due to advanced solutions and public adoption.”
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9684
Market Competition
The glycol dehydration unit market is fiercely competitive, with many businesses fighting for a strong foundation and a larger portion of the rapidly expanding worldwide market. The competition is largely driven by a few factors, such as pricing strategies, marketing initiatives, research and development, and creative product development.
Strategic decision-making and competitive pressures are given more weight because of the gas processing sector's significant fragmentation and the businesses' rivalry for market dominance. To stay ahead of the competition, players invest heavily in research and development to produce new, more effective dehydrators.
More strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations are being formed to boost market penetration and improve operational efficiency. Businesses also employ product launches and other marketing initiatives to gain a competitive edge and grow the market for glycol-based dehydration units.
Country-wise Analysis
The North American glycol dehydrator industry is projected for a steady climb, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. The United States is expected to spearhead this growth, holding a dominant 56.5% market share in 2024 and surging at a healthy 4.9% CAGR over the next decade. Fact.MR anticipates strong demand in the US, reaching US$30.7 million by 2024. This robust market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue well into the future.
Meanwhile, East Asia is another region primed for growth in the glycol dehydration unit sector. Here, the market is projected to experience a phenomenal annual rate of 4.9% by 2034. Notably, China is expected to be a major player in this region, with glycol dehydrators accounting for a significant 52.2% of its industry share in 2024.
Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Polydimethylsiloxane Market: A versatile polymer, polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is making its mark in the production of adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly nature make it a prime choice for various applications. These advantageous properties are particularly attractive in the manufacturing of adhesives, sealants, and coating formulations, which are subsequently employed in the building & construction and automotive industries. Driven by these factors, the polydimethylsiloxane market is anticipated to register a promising CAGR of ~4.2% during the forecast period.
Hexamethylenediamine Market: Fact.MR forecasts a robust future for the global hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) market, predicting a surge in demand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to reach a value of US$17 billion by 2033. This growth is attributed to HMDA's versatility as a key building block in nylon 66 production. Nylon 66, prized for its strength, durability, and heat resistance, is a high-performance engineering plastic used extensively in textiles, automotive components, electronics, and coatings.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other