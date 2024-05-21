Computer Aided Dispatch Market Set for 10.6% CAGR Growth, Reaching $7 Billion by 2034

Growing demand for computer aided dispatch (CAD) solutions attributed to rising incidence of natural disasters and criminal activities, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per this recently updated industry analysis by Fact.MR, the size of the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market is calculated at US$ 2.6 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to increase to a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2034. Improved and new computer aided dispatch solutions are enabling public safety agencies in streamlining dispatch workflow through effective caller identification, number identification, and automated location detection.Latest advancements in wearable and cloud-based technologies are expected to enlarge the prospects for global market growth. Modern computer-aided dispatch systems ensure effective and quick response during emergency services, which is anticipated to reduce the count of lives lost because of preventable deaths. More administrative authorities have been shifting to improved and integrated CAD solutions to deal with emergency services in recent years. Moreover, snowballing connectivity between objects is set to empower effective detection, management, and monitoring of resources and human life.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this period, North America is expected to contribute 24.3% of the global market revenue. In Japan, the demand for CAD solutions is anticipated to increase at an 11.1% CAGR over the same timeframe. Meanwhile, the revenue generated from CAD software sales is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR, reaching a total of USD 4.6 billion by 2034.In terms of market segmentation, the transportation sector is predicted to capture 23% of the global CAD market by 2034. This highlights the significant role that transportation applications will play in the overall expansion of the CAD market in the coming decade.“High emphasis on public safety, rising adoption of connected devices, and continued digitalization are set to contribute to expansion of the computer aided dispatch (CAD) market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Rising Preference for CAD Systems for Enhancing Domestic Security in United StatesDemand for CAD systems in the United States is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.1% and reach a value of US$ 860 million by the end of 2034. There has been a noteworthy increase in the initiatives taken for national public safety. Certain regulations and policies are also imposed to stimulate the adoption of CAD solutions to manage natural disasters and other criminal activities for public safety in the United States.Key Market PlayersCentral Square Technologies, Avtec Inc., Priority Dispatch Corp., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Zetron, Inc., CENTRAL SQUARE, Southern Software, Inc., DoubleMap, NowForce, RapidDeploy, Inc., FDM Software, Tyler Technologies, and Harris Systems USA, Inc. are some of the leading CAD solution providers.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise InsightsBy 2034, North America is expected to capture 24.3% of the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market share. This growth is driven by the region's proactive integration of advanced dispatch and communication systems, coupled with heightened awareness of the benefits of CAD solutions. These factors are creating significant opportunities for market players.In the United States, the CAD market is projected to account for 45.6% of the national market share by 2034. The country's increasing initiatives for national public safety, along with modern regulations and policies promoting CAD adoption, are key drivers of this growth. Additionally, the rising frequency of natural disasters and criminal activities is boosting the demand for CAD services to ensure effective dispatch solutions and enhance public safety.In East Asia, China is forecasted to hold 47.5% of the regional market share by 2034. Significant investments in public safety and infrastructure, along with technical advancements in CCTV and GIS integration, are expanding opportunities for market players. The country's emphasis on improved transportation systems and the development of smart cities is further driving the adoption of CAD systems, which are crucial for timely unit dispatch and public safety.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Computer Aided Engineering Market : The global computer aided engineering market has reached a size of US$ 9.9 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to exhibit expansion at a high-value 8.6% CAGR over the next ten years. Worldwide demand for computer aided engineering is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 22.7 billion by 2033-end. e-Learning App Market : Expanding at 5.8% CAGR, the global e-learning app market is projected to reach US$ 470.1 billion by 2034-end, up from US$ 267.5 billion in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com