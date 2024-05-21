VCI GLOBAL (NASDAQ: VCIG) RECIEVES BUY RATING FROM ANALYST
VCI GLOBAL (NASDAQ: VCIG) RECIEVES BUY RATING FROM ANALYSTATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES , May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyst Garvit Bhandari of GSBR Research initiated a Buy rating on VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) with a price target of $1.64.
In the report analyst Garvit Bhandari indicates that he evaluated VCIG on a relative valuation basis using a mix of business strategy and technology consulting companies. We value VCIG at 1.3x 2025E sales of $68.0 million, at a 30% discount to the peer group average given its small size and the early stage of its operations. The multiple-based target price is $1.64. This implies a capital appreciation potential of 86% based on the current market price of $0.88.
The research report can be found on FactSet, Refinitiv, Capital IQ, Alpha Sense, ResearchTree, Research Pool and Morningstar.
About VCI Global Limited
VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification.
For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.
About Landon Capital
Landon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholders and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net
Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.
Keith Pinder
Landon Capital
+1 404-995-6671
email us here