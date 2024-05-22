AZ Federal Defense Attorney Responds to Charges Against Client by Dem. Attorney General Kristin Mayes
Joshua Kolsrud, the federal defense attorney representing Loraine Pellegrino, challenges recent charges brought by Democratic Attorney General Kristin Mayes.PHOENIX, AZ, US, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE: Dem. AG Kristin Mayes Abuse Against Arizona's Anti-SLAPP Laws
Joshua Kolsrud, the federal defense attorney representing Loraine Pellegrino, today addressed the recent charges brought by Democratic Attorney General Kristin Mayes.
The indictment brought against Mrs. Loraine Pellegrino by Democratic Attorney General Kristin Mayes, following a significant delay of three and a half years, marks an unprecedented legal action in Arizona. AG Mayes has introduced a prosecutorial approach that differs significantly from the original legislative intent, using authority in a manner that possibly impacts the legal system and could interfere with political considerations.
Issued during the presidential election season, this indictment has prompted discussions about its timing and potential effects on the principles of justice and political opposition. This strategy has appeared more frequently among Democratic Attorneys General across the United States, who have initiated similar charges against Republican figures. This has led to discussions about the use of legal tactics and their impact on the political landscape.
In anticipation of the potential for politically motivated prosecutions, Governor Ducey took proactive measures to strengthen Arizona’s Anti-SLAPP statute, A.R.S. § 12-751. This legislation now provides protections against legal actions such as AG Mayes' indictment, which are perceived as retaliatory and aimed at misusing the judicial process. Designed to protect individuals from unfounded legal actions, such as AG Mayes' indictment, Arizona’s Anti-SLAPP statute protects individuals against criminal actions that undermine constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of speech, association, petition, and press. This ensures that the statute acts as a decisive shield against the exploitation of legal powers for partisan or vindictive objectives.
On behalf of Mrs. Pellegrino, we assert her absolute innocence and contend that these charges are baseless. They misrepresent her ethical integrity and her commitment to lawful conduct. We have full confidence in the judicial process to conduct a transparent examination of these claims, which we anticipate will exonerate Mrs. Pellegrino.
For additional information or inquiries, please contact
Kolsrud Law Offices
media@kolsrudlawoffices.com
(602) 560-4907
3101 N Central Ave., Suite 250
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Joshua Kolsrud
Kolsrud Law Offices
+1 602-560-4907
media@kolsrudlawoffices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn