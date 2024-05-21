Russian attack on Kharkiv: ‘Need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for Ukraine’s air defence’, EU Lead Spokesperson says 

Continued Russian air attacks against Kharkiv and its region are “yet another example of Russia’s complete disregard for human life and barbaric nature of its aggression”, EU Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano said yesterday on X (formerly Twitter).

The attack on Kharkiv killed over 10 civilians on 19 May, including a pregnant woman.

Stano said that the EU mourns these losses together with Ukraine and reiterates its commitment to hold accountable all those responsible for such attacks and war crimes.

“Such repeated Russian crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine stress once again the need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for air defence: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian cities and villages and their population,” Stano wrote on X.

