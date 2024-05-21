Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,032 in the last 365 days.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: ‘Need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for Ukraine’s air defence’, EU Lead Spokesperson says 

Continued Russian air attacks against Kharkiv and its region are “yet another example of Russia’s complete disregard for human life and barbaric nature of its aggression”, EU Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano said yesterday on X (formerly Twitter).

The attack on Kharkiv killed over 10 civilians on 19 May, including a pregnant woman. 

Stano said that the EU mourns these losses together with Ukraine and reiterates its commitment to hold accountable all those responsible for such attacks and war crimes.

“Such repeated Russian crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine stress once again the need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for air defence: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian cities and villages and their population,” Stano wrote on X.

Find out more

Peter Stano’s post on X

You just read:

Russian attack on Kharkiv: ‘Need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for Ukraine’s air defence’, EU Lead Spokesperson says 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more