Eleport Unveils the Largest Charging Hub in Central And Eastern Europe

Eleport, a developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, has launched the largest EV charging hub in Central and Eastern Europe.

VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20 charging stations installed during the first phase of the project, capable of servicing up to 40 electric vehicles simultaneously, were launched in the very centre of Kaunas, in front of the Akropolis shopping centre. This marks the first phase of an ambitious project, with an additional 20 stations planned, culminating in a €1 million investment.

"The new charging hub is notable not only for its size but also for its strategic location and capacity to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure," said Kazys Pupinis, Head of Eleport in Lithuania and the Baltic States. "Given the rapid increase in EV adoption and the high traffic at Kaunas Akropolis, we anticipate that our current capacity will be fully utilized within five to six years. Our expansion plans aim to ensure seamless and convenient access to charging facilities for both residents and visitors, making this hub a benchmark for quality and convenience."

EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius emphasized the project's potential to accelerate EV adoption in Lithuania. "The EV community in Lithuania is growing, with a 50% increase in electric cars over the past two years. However, it's still a niche market. Projects like this one by Eleport are crucial in encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles. This requires a concerted effort from both businesses and the state. I am hopeful that we will see a significant rise in EV purchases, eventually surpassing those of internal combustion engine vehicles."

The Kaunas Akropolis hub, featuring 12 DC and 8 AC chargers in its initial phase, addresses a critical shortage of public charging stations in Kaunas. Upon completion of the second phase, the hub will accommodate up to 80 EVs simultaneously, with a total charging capacity exceeding 3 megawatts (MW). The chargers are compatible with all EV brands, utilizing CHAdeMO and CCS connectors for fast charging and Type2 connectors for medium-speed charging.

Brigita Kuodytė, Manager of Kaunas Akropolis, highlighted the hub's contribution to sustainable urban mobility. "As a major attraction located at one of the city's main transport arteries, Kaunas Akropolis is an ideal site for this significant project. The hub not only meets the rising demand for EV infrastructure but also supports the city's green transformation by reducing pollution and noise."

Plans to double charging capacity

Eleport's expansion strategy includes installing chargers in four distinct locations within the Kaunas Akropolis site. Fast charging stations are strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring accessibility and convenience. The company's broader vision includes investing over €20 million this year and more than €100 million in the coming years across its primary markets in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. By the end of this year, Eleport aims to operate over 1,350 charging points in these regions.

About Eleport

Established in Estonia in 2016, Eleport is one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicles charging network and software companies in the Baltic States and Poland. Having secured funding from Gren (Partners Group), Bolt, Scandium Energia and co-founders Skype, Eleport is looking to invest €100 million over the next few years in the development of its electric vehicle charging network in Central and Eastern Europe. Eleport's charging stations are supplied exclusively with electricity from renewable, EU certified sources.