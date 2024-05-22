Safety Vision, LLC awarded contract for Fort Worth Independent School District Bus Mobile Video Systems
Competitive Bid Awarded for 400 Bus Fleet Mobile Video Systems
Safety Vision is proud to partner with Fort Worth ISD to update their bus video systems enhancing student safety and boosting parental confidence.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has been selected by the Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) to implement an advanced onboard camera system for their school buses. This project was awarded following a competitive bidding process and aims to safeguard students during their commute and boost parental confidence knowing their children are protected by state-of-the-art technology
Safety Vision will replace existing bus cameras and upgrade the onboard digital recorders across the entire Transportation fleet of more than four (400) hundred buses that transport more than 14,000 students across 200 square miles daily and travel more than 4 million miles a year on daily transportation, field trips and events. Fort Worth ISD’s existing camera systems are becoming obsolete, negatively impacting the department’s ability to record and retrieve video effectively and efficiently. The new camera systems will include 6 onboard cameras and a 4112 NVR Network Video Recorder with wireless video downloading. This technology marks a significant step toward improved safety for Fort Worth ISD students and drivers.
New systems will reliably capture video footage both inside and outside the buses, monitor and promote positive student behavior, and ensure the timely resolution of parent inquiries or concerns. With wireless downloading, Fort Worth ISD will have secure access to video evidence from all bus cameras for use in incident investigation and resolution.
About Fort Worth ISD
With nearly 75,000 students, Fort Worth ISD enjoys a diverse student population and strong community partnerships to Prepare ALL students for success in college, career, and community leadership. Under the leadership of the superintendent and the Board of Education, the District is undergoing a series of initiatives that will redesign, transform, and revitalize Fort Worth ISD Schools.
About Safety Vision LLC
Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.
Other