StreamFab Now Supports 4K Hulu Offline Viewing in its Newest Version
StreamFab improved its Hulu offline solution with up to 4K quality, which is a great breakthrough and benefit for Hulu fans.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StreamFab announced that it now supports watching Hulu 4K content offline on PC. To give Hulu's audience an advanced watching experience with 4K HD resolution, StreamFab made progress compared with its competitors. Therefore, for those who wish to watch Hulu 4K TV series and movies offline no matter which Hulu subscription, StreamFab Hulu Downloader can be a solution.
Introduction of StreamFab Hulu Downloader
StreamFab Hulu Downloader is designed for downloading all Hulu content for offline watching. It can be applied on both Windows and MacOS. With this downloader, users can save Hulu streaming content on their computer and watch it without an internet connection. Preserved in MP4 or MKV format, users can also upload these videos to their mobile devices such as phones and tablets.
The downloading procedure with StreamFab Hulu Downloader needs a few steps: As users launch the software, they will see many streaming services it supports, including Hulu. Users can just play the video you want to save as usual. As it finishes analyzing the video, the software will pop up a window for you to choose formats, qualities, etc. Soon they will see the downloaded video in the background or find it in the files.
Features of StreamFab Hulu Downloader
High video resolution up to 4K: Before it supports 4K Hulu offline viewing, StreamFab has already ensured a high video resolution of 1080p HD for all downloads. This 4K-resolution-supporting update improves the viewers’ watching experience to a new level. 4K resolution, at 3840 x 2160 pixels, is 4 times higher than 1080p. Images of 4K resolution are also sharper. With this new 4K option, users are now able to enjoy 4K UHD content offline on supported devices. This is a huge improvement in the watching experience.
Batch-download: StreamFab Hulu Downloader can let users download many episodes in one go. Users can realize binge-watching a whole season of Hulu TV series.
No watermark or ad: StreamFab Hulu Downloader can automatically remove ads inserted in the content when downloading, no matter what plans the users subscribed to before. There will also be no watermark as well.
Speed: StreamFab Hulu Downloader has a downloading speed of up to 10X. Users can have their videos finished downloading within 10-20 minutes.
A Useful Tool for Movie Lovers
Except for those who would like to watch Hulu content offline, movie lovers or artists can also benefit from this Hulu 4K offline viewing tool.
For instance, to write reviews of Hulu TV series or movies, short clips of them can be used to illustrate the writer’s points better.
If an expert in movies or related fields wants to skin every detail of the movies to improve themselves, he or she may also need this Hulu downloader as an essential tool. To analyze the use of color, light, sound, composition, etc., the best choice for analyzing and learning these artworks is to save them on the devices offline and forever.
Availability and Pricing Plans
StreamFab Hulu Downloader can be applied on both Windows PC and MacOS. It allows a 30-day free trial of downloading 3 videos while all features are available. The downloader has three options for purchasing plans: a 1-month subscription for $39.99, a 1-year subscription for $69.99, and a lifetime version for $89.99.
If users have other offline watching needs, they can also consider StreamFab MyCombo, choosing at least 2 items from other StreamFab products. For example, they can have a StreamFab Hulu Downloader plus a Netflix Downloader, Amazon Downloader, or HBO (MAX) Downloader, etc., with a prize starting from $139.99.
All-In-One Product for Massive Offline Viewing
StreamFab has multiple products, covering 40+ OTT platforms and 1000+ streaming websites. Additionally, it supports local TV channels in North America, Japan, and other regions. For example, users can also use it to watch Channel 5 offline.
“StreamFab will spare no effort to continuously improve its products to keep up with the rapidly developing streaming media industry and always provide you with the best download solutions to meet your offline entertainment needs,” the company says.
