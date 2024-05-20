DNA-binding site II is required for RAD51 recombinogenic activity in Arabidopsis thaliana

Introduction

Homologous recombination (HR) is a DNA repair process found in all forms of life that is pivotal for maintaining genomic integrity and ensuring genetic diversity (Ranjha et al, 2018; Wright et al, 2018). In somatic cells, HR is used to repair DNA lesions, such as DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs), caused by environmental or endogenous factors and to restore stalled or collapsed DNA replication forks (Ranjha et al, 2018; Wright et al, 2018). HR is also essential for sexual reproduction in most studied eukaryotes, where it promotes accurate chromosome segregation and enables the exchange of genetic information between parental DNA molecules, thereby generating genetic diversity among meiotic products (Hunter, 2015; Wang & Copenhaver, 2018).

HR uses an intact homologous DNA molecule as a template for copying and restoring the information at the break. The central step of HR is thus search for a homologous DNA template and its invasion by the ends of the broken DNA molecule. In eukaryotes, these key steps are catalyzed by the RecA recombinase homolog RAD51 in somatic cells, and, in general, RAD51 and DMC1 in meiotic cells (Brown & Bishop, 2014; Crickard & Greene, 2018; Emmenecker et al, 2023).

Once a DSB is formed, DSB ends are recognized and processed to generate long 3′-OH single-stranded DNA overhangs (ssDNA) (Cejka & Symington, 2021). The ssDNA overhangs are then coated by the ssDNA-binding protein RPA (Replication Protein A), stabilizing and protecting them from nucleases and the formation of secondary structures (Chen et al, 2013; Chen & Wold, 2014). RPA is subsequently displaced by RAD51 in somatic cells, or by RAD51 and DMC1 in meiotic cells, forming a right-handed, helical nucleofilament on the ssDNA flanking the DSB (Brown & Bishop, 2014; Crickard & Greene, 2018; Emmenecker et al, 2023). This helical nucleoprotein filament is the active molecular machinery that performs the homology search and catalyzes the invasion of a homologous double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) donor sequence. DNA strand invasion of the dsDNA template by the recombinase-ssDNA nucleofilament generates a displacement loop (D-loop), which can then be extended through DNA synthesis. The resulting recombination intermediate will eventually be resolved through one of several different enzymatic pathways, leading to separation of the recombining DNA molecules and restoration of DNA integrity.

Hence in vivo, RAD51 or DMC1 recombinases assemble to form an active nucleoprotein filament on RPA-coated ssDNA that will catalyze strand exchange. This two-step process is tightly regulated by a number of positive and negative cofactors but also strongly relies on the biochemical properties of the recombinases (Zelensky et al, 2014; Kowalczykowski, 2015; Emmenecker et al, 2023; Ito et al, 2024). RecA-family recombinases carry two separate DNA-binding sites (site I and II): site I is a high affinity DNA-binding site essential for polymerization on ssDNA and site II is considered a low-affinity binding site promoting interaction between the ssDNA-nucleoprotein filament and a second dsDNA molecule (Müller et al, 1990; Mazin & Kowalczykowski, 1996; Cloud et al, 2012; Prentiss et al, 2015; Xu et al, 2017; Ito et al, 2020). Site I is oriented towards the inside of the nucleoprotein filament and contains two conserved loops, Loop 1 and Loop 2. Both loops play distinct catalytic roles in the DNA strand exchange reaction (Xu et al, 2017; Ito et al, 2020) and recent evidence suggests that they have a critical role in the differing tolerance to DNA mismatches of the RAD51 and DMC1 recombinases during the invasion step (Steinfeld et al, 2019; Luo et al, 2021; Xu et al, 2021). Although studied in less detail, site II appears critical for the catalytic activity of recombinases assembled on ssDNA during homology search and strand exchange (Mazin & Kowalczykowski, 1996; Kurumizaka et al, 1999; Cloud et al, 2012; Prentiss et al, 2015; Ito et al, 2020). Initially characterized in Escherichia coli RecA, site II in RecA comprises the two positively charged residues: Arg243 (R243) and Lys245 (K245) (Kurumizaka et al, 1999). This is completed by a third positively charged residue, Arg227 (R227). These three residues form a basic patch on the groove of the helical filament (Cloud et al, 2012). In Saccharomyces cerevisiae Rad51, these three positively charged residues, essential for the function of site II correspond to Lys361 (K361) and Lys371 (K371), completed by Arg188 (R188) located in Walker A domain (Cloud et al, 2012). In human RAD51 they correspond to R303 and K313 (or Q313) completed with Walker A R130 (Mason et al, 2019). In both S. cerevisiae and human, mutating these three residues to alanine resulted in the separation-of-function mutant Rad51-II3A, which retains the ability to bind ssDNA and form the nucleoprotein filament, but is defective in strand invasion and D-loop formation (Cloud et al, 2012; Mason et al, 2019). Importantly, analysis of this mutant demonstrated that it is the DMC1 protein that catalyzes homology search and strand exchange during meiotic recombination, with RAD51 relegated to a supporting role (Cloud et al, 2012).

Relatively little is known concerning the structural features of the RAD51 recombinase in plants and notably, whether the function of DNA-binding sites I and II is conserved has not been demonstrated. We have previously shown that fusing a GFP to the C-terminal of Arabidopsis thaliana RAD51 impairs its recombinogenic activity without impairing nucleoprotein filament formation, a phenotype equivalent to that of the S. cerevisiae and human Rad51-II3A mutants (Da Ines et al, 2013; Singh et al, 2017). In vitro work has confirmed that the GFP fusion impacts the second-DNA–binding capacity (Kobayashi et al, 2014); however, it remains uncertain whether this is specifically through inactivation of the site II domain.

To clearly establish the nature and function of RAD51 DNA-binding site II in A. thaliana, we have generated an Arabidopsis AtRAD51-II3A mutant (mutation of the three conserved site II residues) and characterized its activity in vivo. We show that AtRAD51-II3A assembles at DNA break sites in both mitotic and meiotic cells, but has lost its recombinogenic activity. This severely impacts somatic DSB repair and recombination but does not impact meiotic recombination when DMC1 is present. Our data thus demonstrate that the function of RAD51 site II is conserved in Arabidopsis. This phenotype is equivalent to that of the Arabidopsis RAD51-GFP proteins and confirms that the recombinogenic activity carried by DNA-binding site II is not essential for meiotic DSB repair when DMC1 is present. Importantly, our data also show a dominant negative effect of the AtRAD51-II3A protein, again equivalent to the Arabidopsis RAD51-GFP (Da Ines et al, 2013). Similar observations have been inferred in human (Saayman et al, 2023) but this contrasts clearly with results from S. cerevisiae (both Rad51-II3A and Rad51-GFP) (Cloud et al, 2012; Da Ines et al, 2013; Mason et al, 2019; Waterman et al, 2019). Our results thus clearly confirm the conservation of the structure and function of A. thaliana RAD51 DNA-binding site II and point to differing biochemical properties of eukaryotic RAD51 proteins.