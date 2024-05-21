Deputy President Paul Mashatile launches National Youth Service Initiative, 21 May

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will tomorrow, 21 May 2024, together with the Department of Defence and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities launch the National Youth Service Initiative aimed at confronting the approximately 3,6 million youth unemployment in South Africa.

The establishment of SANSI aims to develop, capacitate, and empower young unemployed TVET and university graduates through a purposeful and smooth skills-to-industry pipeline that will lead to innovative entrepreneurship and long-term, sustainable employment.

It is envisaged that the initiative will transform young people into courageous agents of change who will tackle the country’s most pressing issues in the following strategic work streams: Food and Agricultural Value Chain Commercialisation; Maritime and Oceans Economy; Engineering and Construction; Manufacturing and Infrastructure Rollout; as well as the skills of the future, which include the digital technologies and electronics.

The joint initiative by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the South African National Defence Force will rally all of the Government and all of society behind the national coordinated effort to reinforce the ongoing war against youth unemployment.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Thandi Modise of DWYPD and the Department of Defence respectively, as well as representatives from the public and private sectors who have partnered with the Government on this initiative.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday 21 May 2024

Venue: CSIR International Conference Centre: Meiring Naude Road, Brummeria, Pretoria

Time: 09:00-12:00

Media Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Mr Cassius Selala

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 060 534 0672