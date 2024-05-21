Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2024 May Live Auction

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in your app store) at 11:00am (HKT) on May 18th. Take advantage of the last few days to place your online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

Wine | Lot 1 – 346

Madison Auction is delighted to present to you the carefully curated auction that contains 346 lots of wines, with a total estimate of HK$10,000,000 - HK$17,000,000.

In this sale, the Burgundy lots are full of gems: 1995 and 1996 Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru (Lot 213 & 214); 2001 René Engel Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru and its 2004 Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, which is the last vintage of René Engel, the domaine's founder (Lot 318-322); the highly sought-after 1990 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Assortment (Lot 340), the most iconic 12-bottle assortment from DRC.

In addition to the fine wines of France, there are a wide range of wines from different countries in this sale: Keller G-Max Riesling, the king of German dry Rieslings (Lot 283); a few lots of the Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva, including the legendary vintage 2002 and the rare magnums (Lot 126 & 127); the top vintage 2013 Sine Qua Non Le Coeur Gagne Assortment (Lot 132); and the very rare Krug Grande Cuvée Brut Released in 2004-2011 (Lot 290).

Whisky | Lot 8001– 8056

With these well-chosen whisky lots, here are some jewels for collectors and lovers. When it comes to Scotch whisky, 1958 Macallan 70 proof (Lot 8013) is so rare that almost never been seen at auction; two bottles of Brora 30 Year Old (Lot 8046 & 8047), special released in 2010 and 2009 ; Jimmy Ng, the director of La Casa Cubana in Singapore, has handpicked the casks and launched this 50-year-old Fettercairn distilled in 1966 (Lot 8042).

The Japanese whisky drinkers don't miss out the 'The Game' series 8th edition bottled by Chichibu (Lot 8021) and the Yamazaki Single Cask (Lot 8030), distilled in 1984 and not bottled until 2018.

Sketch Art | Lot 5001 - 5002

Known as the Tobacco Painter, Milton Bernal Castro (1960) uses wet tobacco leaves atop sketches of iconic figures, giving a unique twist to the painting with earthy hues and textured veins of the leaves. His works have been selected to be a part of the Auction at the Habanos festivals four times; two of them, signed by Fidel Castro Ruz.

His collection was exhibited and well-loved in Cuba and Europe, and now it finally arrives in Asia. There are only two pieces of arts available in this May live sale: sketch of the father of modern AC--NikolaTesla, and the Literature Nobel Prize winner--Ernest Hemingway (Lot 5001 & 5002).

Cuban Products | Lot 3001 - 3194

We are delighted to present 194 Lots of extremely rare Cuban products, with a total estimate of HK$ 7,000,000 - HK$ 11,000,000.

Recommendation

1996 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 213

3 Bottles | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.8cm below capsule or better, Label: Very slightly bin soiled, US import

Est. HK$ 35,000 - HK$ 60,000

1995 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 214

2 Bottles | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.4cm below capsule or better, Label: Slightly creased, US import

Est. HK$ 24,000 - HK$ 42,000

The Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru was very popular at March auction of this year and is back again, offering collectors a great opportunity to get their two excellent vintages wines from 1995 and 1996.

2002 Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva

Lot 126

1 Magnum | Overall: Great, Label: Slightly bin soiled | WA 98

Est. HK$ 11,000 - HK$ 19,000

Though 2002 was not a strong vintage for Italy, Giacomo Conteno, the king of Italian Barolo, was able to produce very high quality and classic Barolo Monfortino. Moreover, it is only made in great vintages!

Giovanni Conterno, the owner of the estate, passed away in 2004, and Antonio Galloni, the famous Italian wine critic, described the 2002 Barolo Monfortino as 'the most fitting last chapter to the life of one of the world's greatest winemakers', and 'one of the greatest Monfortinos ever made', and scored it 98 points, which shows its excellent quality and high memorial value.

This auction features a few of the Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva, including this legendary 2002 with the rare magnums!

2015 Weingut Keller G-Max Riesling

Lot 283

2 Bottles | Overall: Great, Ullage: 2cm below capsule or better

Est. HK$ 18,000 - HK$ 32,000

Keller G-Max Riesling, the king of German dry Rieslings, is renowned around the world, and for those who want to try some of the best dry Rieslings, this rare gem will not disappoint.

RENE ENGEL CLOS DE VOUGEOT DUO

Lot 318

2 Bottles | Overall: Perfect

Est. HK$ 17,000 - HK$ 30,000

1999 Domaine René Engel Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru(1)

2004 Domaine René Engel Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru(1)

Known as the "Lost Legend of Burgundy", René Engel's wines have always been highly sought after by collectors. René Engel was respected as the teacher of Henri Jayer. He stopped making wines in 2004. In this sale, we offer you five outstanding quality lots from the domaine (Lot 318-322) - the Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru from the last vintage of René Engel, and the Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru, the best wines from the domainel.

1990 DOMAINE DE LA ROMANÉE-CONTI ASSORTMENT

Lot 340

12 Bottles, OW | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.2cm (Grands-Echezeaux), 1.7cm or better (Richebourg), 1.5cm or better (Romanee-St-Vivant), 3cm or better (La Tache), 1.7cm (Romanee-Conti) below capsules | Label: Perfect, US import, Cork: Four slightly sunken : Richebourg (2), Echezeaux (1), La Tache (1) | Other: 7,446 bottles produced (Romanee-Conti)

Est. HK$ 320,000 - HK$ 550,000

1990 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

1. Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (1)

2. La Tâche Grand Cru (3)

3. Richebourg Grand Cru (2)

4. Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru (1)

5. Échézeaux Grand Cru (2)

6. Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (3)

The most iconic 12-bottle assortment from DRC has always been the darling in our auctions, and this time we are presenting the best of the 1990s - 1990 DRC Assortment. Do not miss out!

NV Krug Grande Cuvée Brut (Released in 2004-2011)

Lot 290

12 Bottles | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.5cm from bottoms, Label: Two slightly nicked, one very slightly scuffed

Est. HK$ 18,000 - HK$ 32,000

Krug has always been our old friend in the auctions. In this sale, we offer you a very rare Grande Cuvée Brut Released in 2004-2011, which is hard to find for Champagne drinkers. Bid NOW!

2013 SINE QUA NON LE COEUR GAGNE ASSORTMENT

Lot 132

6 Bottles, OWC | Overall: perfet | Ullage: 1.5cm from bottoms, Label: Two slightly nicked, one very slightly scuffed

Est. HK$ 13,000 - HK$ 22,000

2013 Sine Qua Non

1.Le Supplement Syrah(3)

2.Jusqu'a l'os Grenache(3)

As one of the most popular American cult wine estate, Sine Qua Non, is also one of the stars in our sales. This time we have the top vintage 2013 Le Coeur Gagne Assortment. Place your bid!

1966 Fettercairn 50 Year Old, Hand Selected By Mr. Jimmy Ng For the Friends of La Casa Cubana

Lot 8042

1 Bottle, GB | Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 15th December 2017, Abv: 50.6%, Vol: 700ml | Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 48,000 - HK$ 85,000

Jimmy Ng, the director of La Casa Cubana in Singapore, has handpicked the casks and launched this 50-year-old Fettercairn, which is also the oldest whisky produced by this distillery, so cigar lovers may want to keep an eye out for.

Brora 30 Year Old Special Release 2010

Lot 8046

1 Bottle, OC | Overall: Perfet | Bottled: 2010, Bottle Number: 0896 | Abv: 54.3%, Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt, 3,000 bottles produced | WF 91

Est. HK$ 9,500 - HK$ 17,000

Brora 30 Year Old Special Release 2009

Lot 8047

1 Bottle, OC | Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly scratched | Bottled: 2009, Bottle Number: 0222 | Abv: 53.2%, Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt, 2,652 bottles produced | WF 91

Est. HK$ 13,000 - HK$ 22,000

Brora is no stranger to the whisky world and is a favorite of many whisky drinkers. In this sale we present two bottles of Brora 30 Year Old, a 2010 and a 2009 special release respectively, both of which scored 91 points from Whiskyfun, will not disappoint collectors and drinkers alike!

1958 Macallan 70 Proof

Lot 8013

1 Bottle | Overall: Perfect | Barrel Type: Sherry wood, Abv: 40%, Vol: 750ml | Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 26,000 - HK$ 45,000

Macallan always surprises us - 1958 Macallan 70 proof in perfect condition; it is so rare that almost never been seen at auction. Do not miss out this rare gem!

1984 Yamazaki Single Cask, #WE2004

Lot 8030

1 Bottle, GB | Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 2018, Barrel Type: Puncheon | Abv: 56%, Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 110,000 - HK$ 200,000

The Japanese whisky lots are also not to be underestimated. Collectors of Hanyu 'The Game' series should not miss out the 8th edition bottled by Chichibu, which was created by Ichiro Akuto, the grandson of Hanyu's founder.

