4BR Period Correct Cir 1850's Log Cabin on 10± Acres in Greene County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that bidding will begin to close on a 4 BR BA period correct and reassembled circa 1850's log cabin on 10± acres in Greene County, VA on Tues., June 4”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that bidding will begin to close on a 4 BR/1.5 BA period correct relocated and reassembled circa 1850's log cabin on 10.09 +/- acres in Greene County, VA -- an excellent structure relocation with modern conveniences and scenic mountain views ideal for a primary residence of mountain getaway -- on Tuesday, June 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“These are two 1850's log cabins with hand hewn logs that have been relocated and reassembled with period correct material. This assembly includes hand-made white oak lap siding from historic Williamsburg. Meticulous attention to detail featuring original style doors, hardware & locking systems,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”
“The cabin consists of two parts -- each of which was disassembled, relocated and painstakingly reconstructed at its current location. The chestnut cabin was purchased from an owner who lived in “Shifflett Hollow” at the bottom of Flattop Mountain and the pine cabin was purchased from an owner in Quinque, VA. The disassembly, documentation and cataloging of each structure and the reconstruction of this historically and architecturally significant period correct cabin took 1½ years to complete,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.
“Located within view of the Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive, the property is 13 miles from Rt. 33, 18 miles from Rt. 29, 24 miles from Charlottesville, 34 miles from Massanutten Ski Resort, and a short drive to Harrisonburg & Staunton, VA,” said Wilson. “The property boasts scenic mountain vistas of Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park and would make a lovely primary residence, VRBO or private mountain getaway.”
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below.
Date – Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - On-line only bidding begins to close at 12 PM EDT
1431 Flattop Mountain Rd., Free Union, VA 22940 (Greene County)
• 4 BR/1.5 BA period correct relocated 1850's log cabin on 10.09+/- acres in Greene County, VA
o The home measures 1,136+/- sf. finished on main level, 924+/- finished sf. on upper level and 988 +/- sf. in basement w/400+/- sf. being finished.
o The home features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, den, partially finished basement w/storage & utilities, and attic.
o Pine flooring; cobblestone repurposed from historic Jamestown
o Heating: mini-split systems (New) and wood stove & wood cook stove; Cooling: mini-split systems
o Drilled well (newer well pump) & gravity septic system; electric water heater
o Other Features: Chestnut split rail fencing; gravel driveway; new hvac system; all personal property and furnishings convey; winery and wedding venue nearby
For more highlights and details, call Tony Wilson at 540 (748)-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
This real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com