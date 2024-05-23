USA Takes the Title in the International Arena Polo Championship in Hyderabad, India

Team India and Team USA face off in the finals of the International Arena Polo Championship at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club

Luke Klentner with the ball at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club during 2024 International Arena Polo Championship - photo by David Dawson

Team USA on the trophy stage for the International Arena Polo Championship at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club photo-David Dawson

Megan Flynn rides to the ball during the International Arena Polo Championship at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club. photo by David Dawson