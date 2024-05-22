Fundraising Campaign Launches for Groundbreaking Documentary on Modern Military Spouses
No military spouse should have to settle for a 'job'. They deserve the career of their dreams. One that will grow with them wherever they go.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Military Spouse Appreciation Month, J.C. Films, in partnership with Coral House Productions, is proud to announce the launch of a Kickstarter fundraising campaign for an inspiring new documentary that sheds light on the lives of modern military spouses. Titled "In The Shadows of Service", this film aims to shine light on the sacrifices and resilience of military spouses, and their fight for professional and personal fulfillment.
Old narratives often come to mind when, or if, everyday Americans think about the military community: the service member serves and the spouse stays home with only the desire to care for the family in their servicemember’s absence. In the minds of many, military spouses must be dependent, uneducated, and unqualified to hold a job or pursue a business of their own.
The old narrative has contributed to the alarming statistics that now face the community of roughly 710,000 active-duty military spouses:
- 21% unemployment rate for nearly a decade
- Military families relocate on average 10x more than civilians
- Military spouses are considered an underserved community
- 38% of military spouses report symptoms of depression and anxiety, compared to 8.3% of the general population.
“In the Shadows of Service”, which will be primarily filmed in Washington, D.C., will explore the evolving roles and challenges facing the 21st-century military spouse. From frequent relocations and career sacrifices to maintaining family stability and mental health, this film will provide an intimate look at the realities of life of those married to the military. In reality, today’s military spouses are business- and career-driven, educated, and ready to lead inside and outside the home.
Director, producer, and editor Jennifer Cummins, an active-duty Coast Guard military spouse from Lake Ridge, VA, brings a unique vision to this project, combining a deep respect for the military community with a passion for storytelling through J.C. Films and Coral House Productions. "As a little girl, I dreamed of being on movie sets and being a part of the storytelling process,” Cummins said. “But then reality set in when I became a military spouse and the never-ending cycle of job hunting began. I never thought it would be so challenging; despite having an influential resume with high recommendations from people at Turner Broadcasting and CNN, I would frequently be overlooked due to these gaps in my resume [due to frequent moves with the military].”
In addition to Cummins, Monica Fullerton, award-winning Air Force military spouse entrepreneur and CEO and founder of Spouse-ly, has signed on to be executive producer. “If I was going to live the military life [with my husband], everything I wanted to become would take a backseat. Because it just doesn’t seem possible when you’re filled with the unknown and you don’t know what’s coming next. Military families usually relocate every 2 to 3 years – which makes it hard on military spouses.”
Cummins and Fullerton are not alone in their journeys to change the narrative and show the resilience of today’s military spouse.
To show how many modern military spouses are changing the ‘status quo,’ J.C. Films has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The goal is to raise $75,000 to cover pre-production costs including research and development, marketing, location scouting, human resourcing, copyright, legal fees, and more.
By supporting this campaign, people will be helping to elevate the voices of military spouses and advocate for their well-being. Supporters of the documentary will have the opportunity to contribute through various tiers, each offering exclusive rewards.
Campaign supporters can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jcummins/in-the-shadows-of-service-documentary-the-modern-milspouse to make their donations and help ensure these important stories are shared with the world.
About the Documentary Team
J.C. Films, and Coral House Productions, are led by Jennifer Cummins. With a commitment to excellence in filmmaking and a passion for impactful storytelling, J.C. Films seeks to educate, inspire, and engage audiences around the globe. After graduating from Florida State University with a Bachelor's in Communications and Production, she launched her career in sports video production with the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Sun Sports Network, MLB on TNT, and NBA on TBS. She has worked at ABC News, Turner Broadcasting, and Carnival Cruiselines. The idea for this documentary was born in Lake Ridge, VA, where the team has strong roots and a deep connection to the local community.
Those who wish to receive updates on the documentary’s progress, or to reach out with additional partnership opportunities, can reach out to: https://coralhouseproductions.com/in-the-shadows-of-service-documentary.
Join us in bringing the powerful stories of military spouses to the screen. Your support can make a difference!
