Between the Adriatic and the Balkans, a blend of charm, opportunities, and stories of rebirth

Albania and Italian Prime Ministers KEIT Day Hospital, Skerdi Faria Tor Vergata

TIRANE, ALBANIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eastern shore of the Adriatic, where crystalline waters meet the towering peaks of the Balkans, Albania rises—a country that in recent years has captured the attention and interest of Italy, transforming into a new frontier rich with promises and stories of rebirth.

A Bridge Between Two Nations:

An increasingly strong bond is uniting Italy and Albania, fueled by a shared history and growing synergy across multiple areas. At the heart of this evolving relationship is the agreement signed by Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Edi Rama, focused on collaboratively managing migration flows while ensuring security and solidarity between the two nations.

Tales of return and new challenges: Italian and Albanian excellence serving to italians.

And it's not only immigrants coming from Africa in search of a better future, some of whom will find

refuge in Albania, but among the protagonists of this growing bond between the two countries

linked by the Adriatic and Ionian seas, there are also stories of return to the homeland. One such

story is that of Dr. Skerdi Faria, an Albanian doctor who became an Italian citizen. After earning his

degree, completing two specializations, and obtaining a Ph.D. in Italy—representing a significant

intellectual investment in the country—he decided to invest in his homeland by founding the Italian

KEIT Day Hospital, the largest cosmetic surgery clinic in Albania. He brought with him many Italian

colleagues, including plastic, ENT, and maxillofacial surgeons, who also operate on many Italian

patients. This is an example of excellence that attracts patients from all over Europe, who choose

the KEIT Clinic in Tirana for cosmetic surgery, hair transplants, and dental care at competitive prices

and with high-quality standards.

Young talents and retirees: a future to build together.

Albania is not just a transit country but a land of opportunities that attracts and welcomes. Italian students choose the Italian University "Our Lady of Good Counsel" in Tirana, where the faculty is

from the University of Rome "Tor Vergata", offering a quality academic program in an international environment and granting an official Italian degree. In addition to young people crossing the Adriatic and Ionian seas, many retirees from across Italy also choose to relocate, enjoying a more comfortable lifestyle and favorable tax conditions.

Growing investments and tourism: Albania as a land of opportunities.

And it's not just about young people and retirees; Italian entrepreneurs are also looking with interest

at Albania. It's a fertile ground for investments in strategic sectors like energy and infrastructure, favored by a stable political climate and an evolving regulatory framework.

For tourists, Albania represents an irresistible destination—a perfect blend of relaxation and

adventure, where crystal-clear seas and unspoiled beaches in Durres, Vlora, Dhermi, Himara, Saranda, the natural beauty of mountains, and unique landscapes, along with captivating historic

cities like Kruja, Berat, Shkodra, enchant visitors of all ages.

Albania, therefore, is not just a new tourist destination but a country in full expansion, ready to welcome and collaborate with Italy towards a shared future rich in opportunities and mutual growth. A future that is built day by day on the solid foundations of a shared history and a friendship

that strengthens over time.