Offering an Upgrade to Wine Charms: Introducing The Glass Slipper's New Summer Colors
Biba Home LLC introduces New Summer Colors for The Glass Slipper, a unique portable wine glass stabilizer that secures stem glassware on uneven surfaces.
Our new summer colors, now available for pre-order, will transform the traditional wine charm market. Say goodbye to guessing whose glass is whose, and no more spills!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biba Home LLC is excited to introduce a new and improved version of its Glass Slipper, an innovative and unique portable wine glass stabilizer designed to secure stem glassware on uneven surfaces. «Our new summer colors, now available for pre-order, will transform the traditional wine charm market. Say goodbye to guessing whose glass is whose, and no more spills!" said Daniel Richard, Co-Owner of Biba Home LLC.
— Daniel Richard
The Glass Slipper ensures worry-free sipping for any outdoor event and is perfect for outdoor picnics, beach outings, camping trips, poolside lounges, and sophisticated events.
"This launch marks an exciting step forward in our mission to enhance your wine-drinking experience» said Daniel Richard. In addition, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Faire, the leading wholesale marketplace for retailers. This collaboration will increase the reach and allow more customers to enjoy the benefits of The Glass Slipper in any retail store that offers this unique product.
Customers can also enjoy an exclusive 15% discount on first purchases through the website, including new Pre-Order products. Visit The Glass Slipper's website to explore the new summer colors and experience the innovation of The Glass Slipper: https://glass-slipper.co Simply using the code "NICETOMEETYOU" at checkout.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Daniel Richard
Biba Home LLC
Phone: 514-679-6543
Email: bibahomeco@gmail.com
About Biba Home LLC:
Biba Home LLC is a leading provider of innovative wine accessories, dedicated to enhancing the way everyone enjoys their favorite wine. Our flagship product, the Wine Glass Slipper, is designed to stabilize your glass, while adding a touch of elegance and practicality to any setting, from casual picnics to upscale events. Explore the collection at https://glass-slipper.co
