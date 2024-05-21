RESULTS Technology Partners with SBS CyberSecurity to Increase Offerings
Partnership will help complement the service offerings of both companies.
This is an exciting step for us. SBS CyberSecurity has been an industry leader since 2004, and working with them allows RESULTS to offer many additional services to our clients.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESULTS Technology is announcing a new partnership with cybersecurity experts, SBS CyberSecurity (SBS). This partnership allows RESULTS Technology clients to access 3rd party audits, penetration testing, and other cybersecurity-related testing and consulting services. These services will complement the extensive expertise in managed IT infrastructure and compliance services that RESULTS’ clients already enjoy and demonstrate our commitment to being a best-in-class provider.
RESULTS Technology is a family-owned, Midwest-based company that specializes in providing IT services to the banking industry. SBS Cybersecurity is a Midwest-based IT cybersecurity company that provides auditing, consulting, and education services to banks and other regulated entities across the US.
“This is an exciting step for us,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “SBS CyberSecurity has been an industry leader since 2004, and working with them allows RESULTS to offer many additional services to our clients.”
“At SBS, we focus on cybersecurity, not managed IT services. We want to partner with a company who focuses on the special needs of the banking industry and knows how to support their IT while staying compliant with government regulations,” said Jon Waldman, Co-Founder and President of SBS. “RESULTS will be a great partner and we believe our partnership will allow clients easy access to services designed to fit a multitude of technical and cybersecurity needs.”
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the community banking industry. In addition to the partnership with SBS Cybersecurity, RESULTS has also been endorsed by core providers FPS GOLD, Data Center, Inc (DCI), and Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI). RESULTS is also the endorsed IT Provider of the Community Bankers Association of Kansas. RESULTS is SSAE18 SOC2 audited, an important validation for any company who works with the banking industry.
Since 1999, RESULTS has been solving IT challenges for banks across the Midwest. RESULTS is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.
About SBS CyberSecurity
SBS CyberSecurity helps business leaders identify and understand cybersecurity risks to make more informed and proactive business decisions. Since 2004, SBS has been dedicated to assisting organizations with the implementation of valuable risk management programs and mitigating cybersecurity risks. SBS provides turnkey offerings tailored to each client’s needs, including risk management solutions, network security, consulting, auditing, and education.
