Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents 2024 Civic Education Teacher of the Year Awards

Shannon Gormley of Central High School and Crystal Bozigian of North Providence High School Honored

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today honored Shannon Gormley of Central High School and Crystal Bozigian of North Providence High School as the 2024 winners of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year awards at a State House ceremony. Secretary Amore was joined by Mayor Charles Lombardi and representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Education, Providence Public Schools, Central High School, and North Providence High School, as well as student and teacher nominators, to honor the two winners.

"The civic education programming we have implemented over my first year in office has afforded me the opportunity to meet many incredible civic education teachers across our state," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "The nominations we received this year represent some of the best civics educators in Rhode Island, and it's an incredible honor to recognize the hard work and dedication to student success of both Shannon Gormley and Crystal Bozigian."

The Civic Education Teacher of the Year award honors outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning.

"Congratulations to Crystal and Shannon, who have both made a lasting impact on their students," said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Your work demonstrates how a well-rounded civics education can empower students to make tangible, positive contributions in their community. Thank you for your commitment to your students and the profession."

Shannon Gormley Shannon Gormley has more than 14 years of experience in the field of education, first at Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex and now as the History Department Leader at Central High School in Providence, where the classes she teaches include civics, United States history, community development, and African American studies. Gormley is also the Student Council Advisor at Central High School and is currently pursuing a certification from the ExcEL Leadership Academy, a national model program based on best practices for serving English language learners.

Gormley was nominated by a student, who shared, "During my time in her class, I learned lifelong lessons that I'll never forget. For example, the importance of helping others, celebrating diversity, and encouraging us to speak up against injustice and unfairness… Mrs. Gormley always goes above and beyond to make sure every student feels valued, heard, and seen."

"Civics matters to me because it is the foundation of our democracy. It teaches us the importance of being informed and engaged citizens, advocating for social justice, and standing up for what is right. By understanding how our government works and how policies are made, we can actively participate in shaping the future of our country," said Gormley. "Receiving this civics award reaffirms my commitment to being an active and responsible citizen. It motivates me to continue learning about civics, advocating for causes I believe in, and encouraging others to get involved in their communities."

"Providence Public Schools is proud that the great admiration and respect that we all hold for Shannon Gormley at Central High School as a civics teacher and person is being recognized as the Civics Teacher of the Year. Shannon's dedication to the craft of teaching, her passion for civics, and her tireless efforts to inspire and guide our students have made a profound impact on our school and community. Her work is a testament to the power of education to shape our society and future. We are deeply grateful for Shannon's commitment to fostering informed and engaged citizens," said PPSD Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez.

Crystal Bozigian Crystal Bozigian is the North Providence High School Social Studies Department Chair, as well as a North Providence High School graduate, who has taught American history/civics, American studies, psychology, and Hollywood history courses over the past 17 years. Since 2017, Bozigian has served as the Social Studies Department Chair, cultivating a department built on best practices and a commitment to content knowledge and civic engagement. She is also a 2018 Golden Apple Award recipient.

Bozigian was nominated by a fellow teacher at North Providence High School, who shared, "When I think of educators who are at the forefront of civics education, Crystal is at the top of the list… On top of all the work she does for the students at the high school level, she also has spent the last year working with educators and community partners on the Rhode Island Civic Task Force… Her involvement in politics and civics education has inspired me to become a better teacher."

"Democracy is not a spectator sport and our students must understand their role to be informed, responsible and actively engaged citizens. I enjoy giving students experiences beyond the classroom through North Providence's very own Student Government Day activities and Project Close Up in Washington, D.C. where they are able to voice their opinions, share their ideas, and witness our democracy in action," said Bozigian. "Our students are our future and I am honored to lead and learn with my students daily in the classroom and throughout the community at large."

"Ms. Bozigian is a fitting recipient of this honor. Not only is she a phenomenal teacher leader, but also, she has been a champion of civics education for students at North Providence High School, having played an instrumental role in civics curriculum development and integration in our school's educational program," said North Providence Public Schools Superintendent Joseph B. Goho.

The RI Department of State received six nominations for the award from students, teachers, and administrators. All of the nominated teachers were honored at Monday night's ceremony. In addition to this year's winners, nominated teachers were: - Jody Mangiaratti, East Greenwich High School - Robert Petrucci, East Greenwich High School - Abby Phyfe, Moses Brown School - Ryan Hall, William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School

To learn more about the RI Department of State's civic education and engagement initiatives, visit sos.ri.gov/divisions/civics-and-education or email civics@sos.ri.gov.

