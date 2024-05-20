Porter+Craig Film and Media Secures US Rights to Acclaimed African Film "Éternel" Following Cannes Premiere
Porter+Craig Film and Media acquires US rights to the acclaimed African film "Éternel" after its exclusive Cannes premiere
"Éternel is a powerful narrative with brilliant work from Director Abdoulahad Wone, along with talented writer/actress Alexandra Amon. We are honored to bring this beautiful story to the US audience”CANNES, PROVENCE-ALPES-CôTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porter+Craig Film and Media is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the US domestic rights for the critically acclaimed African film "Éternel," directed by Abdoulahad Wone. The film, which has garnered significant attention and praise, is set to make its US debut following its successful release in Africa and its exclusive premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year.
— Jeff Porter, CEO of Porter+Craig Film and Media
"Éternel" tells the poignant and heartwarming story of Yann Brenner, a wealthy real estate heir, who falls deeply in love with Sara Koné, a struggling young nurse. As Yann battles a life-threatening illness with less than 12 months to live, the film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the human spirit's resilience. The film stars Olivier Kissita, Alexandra Amon, Guy Kalou, and Aurélie Eliam.
Since its premiere, "Éternel" has received glowing reviews for its powerful storytelling and exceptional performances. The film's avant-première in Abidjan was met with critical acclaim, highlighting its emotional depth and cultural significance. It has been celebrated as a must-see African film of the year, capturing the hearts of audiences and critics alike
FESPACO award-winning Director Abdoulahad Wone brings a unique perspective to the film, blending rich cultural narratives with universal themes. His direction has been praised for its sensitivity and authenticity, capturing the intricacies of human relationships against the backdrop of life's inevitable challenges.
Porter+Craig Film and Media will be promoting "Éternel" at this years Cannes Film Festival, where the film is expected to draw considerable interest from international audiences and distributors. The festival will serve as a platform to showcase the film's artistic merit and potential for widespread acclaim.
"Éternel is a film that speaks to the hearts of the people, and soul of humanity. Its a powerful narrative and the exceptional performances are a testament to the brilliant work of Director Abdoulahad Wone, along with the very talented writer/actress Alexandra Amon. We are honored to bring this beautiful story to the US audience, and we believe it will resonate deeply with viewers across the nation," said Jeff Porter, CEO of Porter+Craig Film and Media.
About Porter + Craig Film and Media
Porter + Craig Film and Media is dedicated to discovering and distributing premium film and television content. With an eye for unique storytelling and cinematic excellence, Porter + Craig is at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking films to audiences across the globe. For more information, please see: www.pcfilmandmedia.com
Telly Davidson
Porter+Craig Film and Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok