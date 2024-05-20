Award-Winning Backpack: Paxis Announces Its Best Ever Memorial Day Sale
Paxis Backpack is changing the way people do fly fishing, photography, bird watching and other activities in the outdoorsEASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paxis Packs, the leader in innovative backpack design, is excited to announce a spectacular Memorial Day Sale. From May 24th through May 27th, customers can enjoy significant discounts on the Paxis Twin Lakes model, making this the ideal time to upgrade your gear for upcoming outdoor adventures.
During the Memorial Day Sale, outdoor enthusiasts can visit paxispax.com to see for themselves what Men's Journal has heralded as a "Mind-Blowing, Innovative Backpack." Paxis's patented rotating design allows you to access critical gear without removing your pack. Anglers, photographers, bird-watchers, and search and rescue teams are among Paxis's best customers. Paxis is even helping people with mobility issues get back into the outdoors and stay active.
“This Memorial Day, we’re celebrating by offering our customers exceptional deals on our innovative backpack,” said Alex Wolf, a founder of Paxis Packs. “Our goal is to make it easier for people to access their gear quickly and comfortably, and this sale is a great opportunity to introduce the difference a Paxis Backpack can make outdoors.”
Paxis Packs is renowned for its unique ARC Swing technology, which allows users to access their gear without removing the backpack. This feature, along with robust construction and ergonomic design, sets Paxis Packs apart from the competition.
Memorial Day Sale Highlights:
Savings up to 15% on all backpack models
Free shipping
20% of Camo Sales Help Veterans Through the Make Camo Your Cause Program
To take advantage of these special offers, visit paxispax.com and browse the full selection of Twin Lakes styles. The sale ends on Memorial Day, so don’t miss out on these fantastic deals.
About Paxis Packs
Paxis Packs designs and manufactures cutting-edge backpacks that cater to the needs of modern adventurers. With a focus on innovative access solutions, durability, and environmental responsibility, Paxis Packs is committed to enhancing the outdoor experience. Discover more at paxispax.com.
