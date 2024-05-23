Leafology Company: The First Dispensary in Westchester Reopens
The Former "White Plains Growers Showcase" re-opens as Leafology Company at 244 Main Street in White Plains.WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This family-owned dispensary in Westchester, which offers a comprehensive range of products and a funky and fun gathering place where everyone is welcome.
“Leafology is not your typical dispensary,” said Raphael Bassalobre, partner. “We are a family business, and every one of our team members can share in the business’s profits. Our dispensary is like the Cheers bar; we get to know your name and product tastes. Our team all have local roots in the White Plains and Westchester communities. Our customers love to come in and connect with our knowledgeable staff to ask questions, learn more about the many forms of, and explore the best ways to incorporate it into their lives.”
At Leafology’s grand opening, Mayor Thomas Roach said, “The City welcomes new investment and businesses that hire from our local community. Leafology will be a great addition to our vibrant downtown. Congratulations on this special occasion!”
Inside the doors of Leafology, visitors are met with artistic hand-painted murals, upbeat music, and a fragrant, karmic olfactory experience. Our “budtenders”represent some of the most knowledgeable and passionate teams in the business, averaging 5-10 years of experience each. They are there to answer questions and educate our customers on the best products for them.
“Our team has extensive training and in-depth knowledge of all of our products,” said Bassalobre. “They are truly invested in providing a unique, memorable experience for our customers.”
State Senator Shelley B. Mayer, “I am pleased to welcome Leafology Company to downtown White Plains, as they reopen their doors permanently. It is always a wonderful day when we see businesses grow in White Plains and Westchester, particularly ones focused on giving back to the community. Congratulations to Leafology!”
Leafology’s hands-on family business mindset extends to the Westchester community. One of its co-owners dealt with the ramifications of a marijuana conviction on his record dating back to the 1970s, which prevented him/them from starting his public service career. He later spent 31 years in the FDNY, saving lives and surviving 911. Because of that, Leafology fully embraces the philosophy of paying it forward. Their commitment to giving back and helping others in the Westchester community includes helping a few individuals facing legal troubles every year by providing help and support through the assistance of local defense attorneys.
“Our dedication to helping others is deep-rooted and personal,” said Bassalobre. “Leafology is a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary ‘CAURD’ licensee which is only granted to people with former marijuana-related convictions. We understand first-hand the importance of having a second chance in life and are dedicated to paying it forward and providing the opportunity for others to get a fresh start. We have already started to pay it forward with Moises Reynaga, one of our employees whose background check flagged a warrant from 11 years ago for selling pot. He spent 2 months in jail without bail, and now he’s finally out on probation.”
Leafology has a Ganjier on staff, an individual trained in the art, science, and appreciation of craft, quite similar to the role of a sommelier in the wine industry. Their ganjier is on hand to educate customers about the added benefits of terpenes, flavonoids..
Leafology also features a special Connoisseurs Corner, a one-of-a-kind sensory experience dedicated to highlighting the best flower strains and the broadest selection of concentrates in the state. They also host private events combining with yoga, cooking, music, and art.
To learn more about Leafology and its products, visit the store at 244 Main Street in White Plains or the dispensary’s website. If you have questions, call Leafology at 914-881-3160. You can also view their extensive menu online.
