Mark Hiatt, RadSite’s Chief Medical Officer, to Address Diagnostic Trends at Upcoming Conference
Hiatt also assessing the impact of artificial intelligence in medicine
This conference is an important forum for leaders of diagnostic companies to attend in order to stay up to date on the latest trends, technologies, best practices, and regulations in their industry”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Hiatt, Chief Medical Officer of RadSite™, will be moderating two panels at the upcoming 27th Annual Diagnostic Coverage and Reimbursement Conference, taking place on May 23-24, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.
“This conference is an important forum for leaders of diagnostic companies to attend in order to stay up to date on the latest trends, technologies, best practices, and regulations in their industry,” notes Dr. Hiatt. “For example, artificial intelligence applications are taking the clinical world by storm,” he adds. “A key question is how will payers respond to this coming tsunami?”
Dr. Hiatt will moderate a panel of experts who will discuss technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Increasingly integrated into the diagnostic offerings of labs, AI helps to identify biomarkers for assays, subjects for trials, and therapies for patients. AI is also optimizing the detection of cancer and other conditions through diagnostic imaging. This panel will explore how payers will respond to this innovation in terms of coverage and reimbursement.
A second panel moderated by Dr. Hiatt will explore the psychology of the payer in determining what matters most to a health insurer and how to interact with their medical directors. “In seeking the best care for patients,” Dr. Hiatt elaborates, “it’s usually best to understand first each stakeholder’s perspective, and then build a collaboration on the common foundation of shared values and mutual interest.” Previously, Hiatt has served as the clinical leader for a multi-state health plan and a national medical benefits management company.
Dr. Hiatt brings his experience as a diagnostician and clinical leader not only to his role as a moderator, but also to his clinical guidance of RadSite.
Hiatt serves as both RadSite’s Chief Medical Officer and Vice-Chair of its Standards Committee. RadSite carefully tracks trends related to payer reimbursement and AI to optimize its mission of promoting quality in medical imaging.
“RadSite takes seriously its mission in thought leadership and guiding the diagnostic industry toward the best practices in quality and safety,” said Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s President and CEO. “I am grateful for Dr. Hiatt’s leadership in this regard.” RadSite has earned the reputation of being an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. RadSite’s accreditation programs in advanced diagnostic imaging cover six areas:
• Computed Tomography
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET, and PET/CT)
• Dental Cone Beam CT
• Medical Cone Beam CT
• Remote Scanning Operations (to be launched this summer)
To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. Its programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
