Land Board unanimously approves Attorney General Knudsen’s motion on private water rights issue">Land Board unanimously approves Attorney General Knudsen’s motion on private water rights issue HELENA – The Montana Board of Land Commissioners…

May 20, 2024

HELENA – The Montana Board of Land Commissioners unanimously approved Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s motion to remove the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s decision-making authority over private water rights at the Board’s meeting today.

Following Monday’s vote, the DNRC will be required to receive approval from the Land Board before making any legal decisions regarding the water rights of private landowners who utilize their private water on public land they are leasing from the state to irrigate state land or provide water for their cattle. Attorney General Knudsen submitted the motion after hearing from farmers and ranchers concerned with the DNRC’s decision to take water rights from landowners.

“After hearing from Montana’s farmers and ranchers, it was clear that the Land Board needed to step in and provide more oversight over the DNRC’s actions regarding private property rights,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I’m glad my colleagues on the Board made the right decision today. As Attorney General, I will continue to stand up for the rights of farmers and ranchers across the state.”