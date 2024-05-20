TxDOT crews working storm recovery

May 18, 2024

HOUSTON – Crews have spent the last few days clearing debris from roadways and working to restore operations in the Houston area.

TxDOT’s current priority is restoring and repairing signal operations impacted by the storm. Of the 1100 signals throughout the Houston District, roughly 125 are in need of repair.

TxDOT is mobilizing crews from across the state to assist with Houston’s emergency operations and recovery efforts. Additionally, the agency is gearing up to augment signal restoration efforts in support of the local municipalities.

“Our crews are working diligently to restore our traffic signals and efforts to recover to normal operations across the Houston District, including Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, and Waller counties. To expedite restoration TxDOT is leveraging our forces to get our system up and operating,” said Eliza Paul, head of TxDOT’s Houston District.

TxDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as the lack of functional traffic signals in some areas and road debris from the storm can be serious driving hazards. In the event that travel is necessary, motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to treat intersections with non-functional traffic signals as four-way stops.

In addition, motorists should be mindful of the road crews and first responders working in this significant recovery effort. Give them space to work by slowing down and moving over.

Drivers can stay up to date with news and updates by logging on to Drive Texas or following TxDOT Houston on Twitter/X.