Secret Weapon Media Agency Signs New Client in Kokomo, Indiana
Stellhorn RV & Camping Center Chose NEW Marketing Partner!
We are so impressed with all the resources that we now have access to. Our whole team feels like we have found the right partner for our long term growth and success.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellhorn RV & Camping Center chose Secret Weapon Media Agency to help grow their brand identity! Doug Stellhorn (owner) had been working with an agency based in Texas and was ready to make a change. The independently owned & operated dealership has been under Doug Stellhorn’s leadership for four years and faces some significant competition from larger chain companies in the area. After attending several workshops, the Stellhorn RV team was excited to learn that Secret Weapon Media had experience and resources that could help them grow more.
— April Mossburg, Marketing Manager
When asked about working with a new agency, Doug Stellhorn (Owner) said, “We are excited about our partnership with Secret Weapon Media and look forward to expanding even more in 2024.”
When April Mossburg (Marketing Manager) was asked her opinion she said, “We are so impressed with all the resources that we now have access to. Our whole team feels like we have found the right partner for our long term growth and success.”
Stellhorn RV and Camping Center in Kokomo, IN is one of the “Warranty Forever” RV dealers across the U.S. The locally owned dealership takes immense pride in their work and their team has numerous certifications (RVTA) and qualifications. They carry high-quality travel trailers, fifth wheels, and destination trailers from brands like Salem, Flagstaff, Chaparral, Salem Hemisphere, Puma, and more.
About Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc.: A Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. The agency is a Telly Award-Winner (2018, 2019, 2020), a Davey Award Winner (2021, 2022, 2023) a ComScore Agency partner, & Comscore Make Your Case Winner.
The agency focuses on strategy-first and manages all forms of advertising for their clients including digital media, social media, TV, Radio, etc. Plus the agency creates Tactical Battle Plans(TM) for growing businesses in need of a marketing plan. The agency is focused on working with RV dealers, automotive dealers, and home services companies in the U.S.
Tanya Miller
Secret Weapon Media Agency
+1 256-460-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube