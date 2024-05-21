Heartland Industries Appoints Robby Dameron at Chief Sales Officer

Chief Sales Officer Robby Dameron - Heartland Industries

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Industries, a leading material science company specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of natural fiber additives for plastics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robby Dameron as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Mr. Dameron joins Heartland Industries with a distinguished career marked by exceptional sales leadership and strategic growth initiatives. As a former Sales Director, Robby led a team of eight Account Executives to exceed an impressive annual quota of over $4M for two consecutive years. Demonstrating his sales and account management progress, his portfolio consistently achieved over 100% of quota. His leadership fostered a culture of success, with over 80+ team members being promoted during his tenure.

Robby's career trajectory then took a significant leap at Contentful, where he was tasked with establishing a new office to develop a robust sales team. This strategic initiative was aimed at expanding Contentful’s footprint and leveraging local talent. Under Robby’s leadership, the new office quickly became a key component of the company's sales strategy. Robby successfully mentored 25 BDRs, significantly reducing the ramp-up time for new Account Executives. This enhancement in overall team performance led to multiple team members receiving promotions.

During his tenure as a Regional Account Executive at Contentful, Robby covered territories ranging from Southern California to Australia. He consistently exceeded sales quotas, achieving well over sales targets. His outstanding performance earned him accolades such as Top Performing Account Executive for multiple months, reflecting his excellence in both sales and team leadership.

Robby’s dual capability to drive sales and manage teams effectively has made a profound impact on the sales industry. His strategic acumen, innovative leadership, and unwavering dedication have solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robby Dameron to Heartland Industries,” said Jesse Henry, CEO of Heartland Industries. “Robby’s impressive track record of exceeding sales targets, fostering team development, and his innovative approach to sales management align perfectly with our goals at Heartland. We are confident that his leadership will drive our sales efforts to new heights as we continue to innovate and expand.”

Robby Dameron stated, "A great sales team is essential to saving the world. I'm eager to understand our customers' needs and scale this team efficiently. You can't lead without selling firsthand. What excites me most is re-engineering the Earth. Heartland's CO2 reduction work is one of the most important jobs on the planet right now. I truly believe this and I’m excited to get started.”

About Heartland Industries

Heartland is a material science company that manufactures natural fibers to reinforce plastic. Their team helps manufacturers reduce their scope 3 emissions with high-performance natural fiber additives for materials and packaging. Heartland’s Imperium masterbatch reduces the cost, weight, and carbon footprint of everyday products. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Heartland is a pioneer in the development of sustainable natural fiber additives for plastics. Heartland is dedicated to advancing material science to create a more sustainable future.



For more information, please visit www.heartland.io.

Media contact: John Ely, john.ely@heartland.io