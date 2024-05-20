Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Strengthens Team with Four New Additions
We are thrilled to welcome John, Adam, Thuong, and Jacqueline to the team. Their diverse skill sets, and proven track records will be instrumental in driving our continued growth in the tire industry.”WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (PCTNA), exclusive importer and distributor of Fortune and Prinx Tire brands in North America, is proud to announce the recent addition of four talented professionals to its growing team. Each brings unique expertise and a commitment to excellence that aligns with PCTNA's vision and values.
— Samuel Felberbaum, President of PCTNA
John Lynch joins PCTNA as the Director of Corporate Accounts in the western region, bringing with him over 25 years of invaluable experience in driving integrated sales and marketing strategies, forging brand partnerships, and cultivating senior executive strategic relationships. John has held prominent roles at Hilton Worldwide, Michelin North America, and CMA Double Coin. His extensive background and deep understanding of the tire industry positions him as a key asset for PCTNA and our partners, enhancing our strategic initiatives and driving mutual success.
Adam Perkins, assumes the role of Regional Sales Manager, bringing extensive logistics experience and a supply chain management background. Starting as a supply chain analyst at Hub Group, (added space) he managed warehouse inventory for major retailers like Walmart and Target. Transitioning to a Carrier Sales Representative at Express Logistics, Adam honed skills in negotiating freight rates and building strong customer relationships. Adam's comprehensive understanding of logistics and supply chain dynamics will be of immense value as he builds strong partnerships and delivers tailored solutions to his customers in this new sales position.
Thuong Ho brings over a decade of automotive expertise to PCTNA as a Customer Service Representative. With a background as an experienced auto technician specializing in diagnostics and vehicle repairs, Thuong is skilled in using advanced diagnostic tools and providing top-notch customer service to clients.
Jacqueline Tsai joins the finance department as the Accounting Manager, bringing a wealth of experience in fiscal management and accounting practices. With a keen eye for detail and a strong analytical mindset, Jacqueline is poised to enhance PCTNA's financial operations and reporting processes.
"We are thrilled to welcome John, Adam, Thuong, and Jacqueline to the PCTNA team," said Samuel Felberbaum, President of PCTNA. "Their diverse skill sets, and proven track records of success will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success in the tire industry."
About Prinx Chengshan Tire North America:
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA) is a premier provider of high-quality tires, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and design to create state-of-the-art products that redefine the driving experience. As the exclusive importer and distributor of Fortune and Prinx tire brands in North America, PCTNA operates as a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd., with a distinguished legacy dating back to 1976. Specializing in the research and development of environmentally friendly, safe, and high-performance TBR, PLT, and ST tires, Prinx Chengshan sets the industry benchmark for excellence. At Prinx Tire North America (PCTNA), we prioritize innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of our diverse customer base within the tire sector.
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn