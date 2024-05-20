Justly Prudent files wrongful eviction lawsuit against Parkview Gardens, LP
This tragic case not only highlights a severe breach of our clients’ rights, but a disturbing reminder for tenants to be wary of unscrupulous landlords.”PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Justly Prudent announced the filing of a wrongful eviction lawsuit on behalf of Hashmatullah Rasooly and Wazhma Rasooly against Parkview Gardens, LP (“Parkview”). The complaint, filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Maryland, seeks redress for the egregious and unlawful conduct on the part of Parkview that left the Rasooly family homeless.
— Attorney Jordan Howlette
According to the complaint, the Rasoolys, along with their two children, resided at Parkview’s apartment complex in Riverdale since August 2022. During this time, due to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rasoolys unexpectedly lost their jobs and struggled to keep up with their rent payments. Parkview commenced eviction proceedings against the Rasoolys, and the Rasoolys ultimately consented to entry of a judgment that required them to vacate the apartment no earlier than September 10, 2023.
On August 16, 2023, while the Rasooly family was away, representatives of Parkview unlawfully changed the locks to the apartment, effectively evicting them without prior notice. This act directly contravened the district court's order, leaving the family homeless and without their personal belongings. The Rassolys allege that Parkview even disposed of some of their possessions without their consent, further exacerbating their distress.
The complaint alleges that Parkview acted willfully and with malice, knowingly violating Maryland law, which prohibits self-help evictions and mandates that such actions be carried out by the Sheriff’s Office. As a result of Parkview’s shameful conduct, the Rasoolys (and their children) suffered significant emotional and psychological harm. Through their lawsuit, the Rasoolys seek compensatory and punitive damages of $609,610.00, as well as reimbursement of their costs and fees.
“This tragic case not only highlights a severe breach of our clients’ rights, but a disturbing reminder for tenants to be wary of unscrupulous landlords," said Jordan D. Howlette, Managing Attorney at Justly Prudent. “The Rasoolys were wrongfully deprived of their home and personal property in blatant disregard of a court order. Such actions are unacceptable and must be addressed to ensure justice and accountability.”
The case is Hashmatullah Rasooly, et al. v. Parkview Gardens, LP, filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, MD (Case No. C-16-CV-24-002388).
