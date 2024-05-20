Mid-Month Revenue reports display how much tax revenue has been collected halfway through a given month by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Please note: Revenue collections are uneven and weighted toward month-end, and the brief period covered in the mid-month does not provide sufficient data for comparison to prior years. Therefore, the Department strongly urges that mid-month figures should not be used to assess trends or project future revenues.

May 2024 Mid-Month Revenue Report (PDF)