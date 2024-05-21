Prime Construction Associates Corp (PCA) Celebrates Completion of Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood Amidst Pandemic Challenges
Prime Construction Associates Corp (PCA) completes the Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood, overcoming pandemic challenges with innovative construction solutions.HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Construction Associates Corp (PCA) proudly announces the completion of Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood, an embodiment of resilience and innovation in construction amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This boutique hotel, now welcoming guests, showcases 100,000 square feet of meticulously designed space across 0.47 acres in Hollywood, Florida.
Facing unprecedented global challenges, PCA successfully navigated supply chain disruptions, implemented rigorous health and safety protocols, and adapted to changing regulations to bring this project to fruition. The hotel features 100 rooms, including 84 king and 16 double bedrooms, each crafted to deliver unparalleled comfort and a luxurious experience. Despite the pandemic, PCA ensured the project's timely completion without compromising on the high standards of construction and luxury that define their portfolio.
The Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood offers guests a range of top-tier amenities tailored to enhance every stay, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-speed WiFi, and a business center. The hotel is also uniquely equipped with Sabbath-friendly facilities, including a Sabbath elevator, manual room keys, and an onsite Shul/Synagogue, ensuring a welcoming environment for all guests.
"We extend our deepest gratitude to BSD Capital's founders, Sharon Sharaby and Guy Leventin, for their vision and partnership in bringing Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood to life," said Frank Infantino and Nick Theodoropoulos, founders of PCA. "Their support was crucial in overcoming the challenges presented by the pandemic."
About Prime Construction Associates Corp
Prime Construction Associates Corp (PCA) specializes in high-end residential and commercial construction projects, delivering quality and excellence across South Florida. With a focus on innovative construction solutions and client satisfaction, PCA continues to lead the industry in transformative projects.
