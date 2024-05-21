Solar Edge Pros Achieves Silver Certification from San Antonio’s ReWorksSA Department for Sustainable Practices
This recognition not only celebrates what we have achieved but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to maintain and advance our sustainability goals”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Edge Pros has been awarded the Silver Certification by the City of San Antonio’s ReWorksSA department. This certification acknowledges their commitment to upholding sustainable practices in the workplace and reinforces their dedication to contributing to a greener, more beautiful San Antonio.
As a leading solar installation company, Solar Edge Pros integrates sustainable practices into daily operations, promoting renewable energy and eco-friendly initiatives. While renewable energy is a cornerstone of their business model, earning this certification required the company to apply sustainability - to include recycling and waste reduction - to daily life practices at work.
"We are honored to be recognized by ReWorksSA," said David Moore, the Marketing Director of Solar Edge Pros. "This certification is a testament to our team's dedication to sustainability and our desire to keep San Antonio beautiful. When we learned about ReWorksSA and their impressive work in encouraging local businesses to adopt the reduce, reuse, and recycle mindset, we were eager to participate and support their cause."
ReWorksSA is a city program that recognizes businesses that go above and beyond in implementing sustainable practices. Their certification program evaluates companies based on a comprehensive set of criteria designed to promote waste reduction and renewability solutions. ReWorksSA also offers valuable assistance and incentives for businesses looking to start or enhance a recycling program, making it easier for companies to embrace sustainable practices.
Achieving Silver Certification signifies that Solar Edge Pros meets high standards and actively contributes to a sustainable future. Notably, Solar Edge Pros joins as the first residential solar installation company to receive this certification, a milestone that sets a positive example for other solar installers in the community. This achievement demonstrates their desire to lead by example and foster a culture of conservation within the industry.
"This recognition not only celebrates what we have achieved but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to maintain and advance our sustainability goals," added David. "We hope this certification will continue to inspire us to prioritize sustainability in all our business decisions and encourage others in the community to do the same."
This certification that requires reducing waste, recycling materials, and promoting energy-efficient solutions both within the company and the encouragement amongst their customers is expected to help further the cause. The team at Solar Edge Pros believes every small step towards sustainability can lead to significant positive changes in the San Antonio community.
For more information about Solar Edge Pros and their commitment to sustainable practices, please visit www.solaredgepros.com or call (210) 401-9030.
About Solar Edge Pros
Solar Edge Pros is a premier solar installation company based in San Antonio, TX. We specialize in providing high-quality solar energy solutions to residential and commercial property owners, promoting energy autonomy and sustainability. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative energy solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.
