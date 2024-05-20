Stock awarded District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award.

Charles A. Stock has been awarded the inaugural District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award.

The District’s Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Committee established the award this year to formally recognize on an annual basis one exemplary CJA Panel attorney’s dedication and service to the CJA Panel, indigent defendants, and the District of North Dakota. Central to the award is preserving the rights of the accused, providing quality representation to indigent defendants, and being a resource to other CJA Panel attorneys in the District.

In selecting Mr. Stock to receive the Award, the Committee highlighted his years of service on the CJA Panel; his demonstrated willingness to accept challenging cases, including cases where he substituted after a former attorney and client relationship had deteriorated; the quality of direct representation he consistently provides to indigent defendants; and his informal mentoring of other panel members through sharing his experiences and knowledge.

On behalf of the CJA Committee, Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presented the Award to Mr. Stock at the Indigent Defense Conference in Fargo on May 17, 2024.

Judge Alice R. Senechal presenting the Award to Charles A. Stock