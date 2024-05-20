SIMPLYPROTEIN LAUNCHES RESTAURANT-STYLE PROTEIN TORTILLA CHIPS IN THREE FLAVORS
Tortilla Chips Pack 7 Grams of Plant-Based Protein Per Delicious Serving, Just in Time for Summer Snacking
We believe we’ve cracked the code on indulgent-tasting, better-for-you tortilla chips. I’m really proud to have created a new protein-rich snack that tastes so great.”TORONTO, NEW YORK, CANADA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, announced the launch of its first-ever protein tortilla chips, the latest addition - and a major innovation - within its better-for-you snacking portfolio. The Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are the brand’s first savory offering, perfect for Snackers who want a great tasting chip that’s a bit more guilt-free.
— Michael Lines, CEO and President, Wellness Natural Inc.
SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are made with corn, quality pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, organic sunflower oil, and other ingredients. Each one-ounce serving of 14 chips contains 7 grams of protein, 140 calories, 7-8 grams of fat, just 11-12 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar. A better-for-you option containing more protein than conventional offerings, they are available in three delicious flavor profiles:
Sea Salt – The simplicity of sea salt compliments the sweetness of the toasted corn flavor and allows for versatility in dipping;
Hint of Lime – Salty, zesty, and pleasantly tart, the fresh tanginess of lime marries the crunch of a restaurant-style tortilla chip;
Hint of Habanero – The smoky flavors of a roasted habanero pepper deliver just enough heat to make you want more.
“We believe we’ve cracked the code on indulgent-tasting, better-for-you tortilla chips,” notes Michael Lines, CEO of Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “I’m really proud to have created a new protein-rich snack that tastes so great. With summer upon us, it’s time for folks to enjoy the savory side of SimplyProtein that’s perfect with their guacamole, salsa, nacho recipes, or however they choose.”
The Hint of Lime chips can be found at Costco in the Northeast, Northwest, and Southeast with a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a 15 oz. family-size bag. Starting in July, H-E-B will carry all flavors in the 4.59 oz. bag with suggested retail price of $4.99. As well, all flavors are now available online at Amazon.com and at SimplyProtein.com.
All SimplyProtein products are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making nutritious, delicious protein snacks available to everyone. All contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, new, caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, now, Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a snack shouldn’t be. That’s why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein products are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making nutritious, delicious protein snacks available to everyone. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, new caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own websites, SimplyProtein.com and SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, visit Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok